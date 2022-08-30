Onam 2022: Happy Onam Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

The annual harvest festival of Onam is one of the major celebrations in Kerala. It is an official festival of the state and a significant annual event for people in Kerala, featuring a variety of cultural activities. The occasion is a commemoration of Kerala's legendary ruler Mahabali's "golden rule." The festival lasts for ten days and is primarily observed in Kerala. The day occurs in the Chingam month (between August-September). The Malayalam calendar's first month is called Chingam.

For those who are celebrating the festival, here are some of the wishes, messages and greetings that they can send to their loved ones on the auspicious occasion:

Onam 2022: Wishes

May Lord Mahabali bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Wish you a great day. Happy Onam.

On the happy occasion of Onam, may you have an abundance of joy in your life, good health and immense prosperity.

May your life be decorated like pookalam, sail in harmony like a snake boat and variety like the food at the community luncheons. Happy Onam.

On the auspicious occasion of Onam, may you have lots of happiness, good health and immense prosperity in your life.

Onam 2022: Images

Onam 2022: Messages

I wish you a wonderful and blessed Onam. May your home be filled with joy, peace and happiness.

On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life.

May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. My heartfelt wishes on Onam. Happy Onam from our family to yours.

Warm wishes to your family on this Onam festival. Have a happy and wonderful Onam.

Onam 2022: Greetings

Air is filled with joy and zeal. It’s colourful everywhere, homes are adorned with colourful embellishments. I hope that the spirit of Onam fills your heart with happiness and fulfilment.

May the spirit of the Onam festival guide and light your way to the path you choose.

Whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you hope for in your life, let the spirit of Onam be everywhere. Happy Onam to you.

Onam 2022: Whatsapp/Facebook Status