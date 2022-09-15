The demise of UK Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves across the globe, with many remembering the late monarch's glorious legacy spanning 7 decades. Oprah Winfrey also mourned the loss of the British Royal, mentioning that she was one of 'the great women of service in the world' who diligently worked for the betterment of people. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, shortly after it was announced that she had been put under "medical supervision.”

Oprah Winfrey mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II

Talking to ET at the premiere of Sidney during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Oprah revealed she was "hiking in Maui" when she learned about the Queen's demise. "I think losing her is losing one of the great women of service in the world. Nobody's done it better," Winfrey added.

Winfrey also spoke about the possible reconciliation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the Royal Family after their estrangement in recent years. Talking to Extra, she explained, "Well, this is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking,"

Winfrey's remarks came shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got together with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor castle.

Bidding adieu to the Queen, Harry recalled the time she met his children — 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet. In a statement released recently, he mentioned, "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren." He also welcomed his father, King Charles III as the new monarch.

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

(Image: AP)