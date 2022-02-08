Oscar Nomination Predictions 2022: Who Will Make It To The List; Who Will Miss Out?

The Oscars are less than two months away, and the main step before the event, the nominations are all set to be unveiled on Tuesday. All eyes will on actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan, who will be reading out the nominations.

Talked about films like Belfast, The Power of the Dog, and well-known names like Nicole Kidman and Benedict Cumberbatch are likely to make the cut. Here are some of the artists and films who could make it to the list, and those who might not.

Best Picture

The Best Picture category will consist of 10 nominations this time. Period historical drama Belfast is sureshot for the nomination and one of the frontrunners for this trophy, boosted by its nominations at the Screen Actors Guild and the Golden Globes. The same could be said about chances of The Power of the Dog after its win for Best Drama at the Golden Globes. That is also the case with West Side Story bagging the Best Musical or Comedy.

King Richard, CODA, Licorice Pizza, Dune, Don't Look Up also stand a chance following their nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globe Awards and Producers Guild Awards. Being the Ricardos missed out on a Golden Globes nomination in the category, but was considered for the Producers' Guild, and Tragedy of Macbeth, which also was not mentioned, could stand a chance.

Best Picture Predictions

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Dune

CODA

Don't Look Up

West Side Story

Tick, Tick… Boom!

The Lost Daughter

Being the Ricardos

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Films which have a chance, but also could miss out

Among the first names among the others to stand a chance for the Best Picture nomination is Andre Garfield-starrer Tick, Tick… Boom! Nightmare Alley, House of Gucci, The French Dispatch, The Lost Daughter were some of the others who could spring a surprise.

Best Actor (Male)

Will Smith seems to be one of the frontrunners for his work in King Richard, after winning Golden Globe award and bagging nomination at SAG Awards. Same was the case with Andrew Garfield after winning for Musical or Comedy category at the Golden Globes.

Giving him competition were Benedict Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington and Javier Bardem, who all have been nominated at the SAG Awards and Golden Globes.

Best Actor (male) Predictions

Will Smith — King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick... Boom!

Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth

Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos

Actors who stand a chance, but could miss out

Leonardo DiCaprio seemed to be frontrunner to spring a surprise in the nominations for his work in Don't Look Up. Peter Dinklage for Cyrano; Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza have an outside chance.

Best Actor (Female)

Nicole Kidman bagging the Best Actor (female) at Golden Globes in Drama makes her top choice for the award. However, Rachel Zegler, who won in Musical or Comedy at the Globes could miss out. Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter and Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye are in contention after nominations at Golden Globes and SAG Awards. Kristen Stewart and Penelope Cruz are most likely to round up the nominations.

Best Actor (female) predictions

Nicole Kidman — Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter

Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Kristen Stewart — Spencer

Penelope Cruz — Parallel Mothers

Actors who stand a chance, but could miss out

Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Rachel Zegler for West Side Story, Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Jennfer Hudson for Respect, Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person in the World, Emilia Jones for CODA, Frances McDormand for The Tragedy of Macbeth would be the others in contention.

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog after a win at the Golden Globes seems like the frontrunner. Troy Kotsur, Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper are in contention after nominations at Globes and SAG, while Ciarán Hinds, who was nominated for Globes, seems likely to get a nod.

Best Supporting Actor predictions

Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur — CODA

Ciarán Hinds — Belfast

Bradley Cooper — Licorice Pizza

Ben Affleck — The Tender Bar

Actors who stand a chance, but could miss out

Jared Leto for House of Gucci, Jamie Dornan for Belfast; J.K. Simmons for Being the Ricardos; Jesse Plemons for The Power of the Dog and Mike Faist for West Side Story could spring a surprise.

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Ariana DeBose for West Side Story would walk into the nominations and a win at the Golden Globes was proof. Caitríona Balfe, Kirsten Dunst, Aunjanue Ellis also seem likely to make it after nominations at SAG awards.

Judi Dence in Belfast could be an unexpected nomination choice at the expense of Ruth Negga and Cate Blanchet.

Best Supporting Actor predictions

Ariana DeBose — West Side Story

Caitríona Balfe — Belfast

Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Judi Dench — Belfast

Marlee Matlin for CODA, Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Marlee Matlin for CODA, Rita Moreno for West Side Story, Ann Dowd for Mass are likely to miss out, but might be named.

The Oscars are scheduled to be held on March 27.

