Oscar Nominations: Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim' Features In Hollywood Critics’ Discussion

After months of speculations, the Academy is all set to announce the Oscar nominations live from Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8. South Indian actor Suriya-led super hit film, Jai Bhim has also found a mention as Hollywood critics discussed Oscar nominations on social media handle Twitter ahead of Tuesday's announcement. The Tamil film has been a subject of several political controversies, however, it has been listed in a long list of 276 films that are eligible for the Academy Awards this year. The shortlist would be announced today by evening.

Suriya's Jai Bhim in discussion for Oscar Nominations

The New York Times film critic Kyle Buchana, on Tuesday, took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and posed a question. The question reads, "Which Oscar nomination could provoke the biggest reaction from you tomorrow morning?" One of the top answers in the comment section was the South Indian film Jai Bhim.

Which Oscar nomination could provoke the biggest reaction from you tomorrow morning? — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 8, 2022

Jacqueline Coley, who is the Awards Editor at reviewing aggregating website, Rotten Tomatoes, responded to Kyle's question by mentioning the Suriya-led film. She wrote, "#JaiBhim' for Best Picture. Trust me on this one."

#JaiBhim for Best Picture. Trust me on this one. — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) February 8, 2022

The film revolves around the story of a tribal woman searching for her husband after he goes missing from police custody and a lawyer coming to help out to find the truth, as caste-based issues come into the picture. Before the nomination announcement, the frenzied fans took the micro-blogging site by the story while sharing their love for the film. One of the users shared a video from the film and wrote, “#JaiBhim wins in #Oscars it will be a proud moment for Indians!.” Check out their comments below.

First time a Tamil movie tiltered everyone hearts as a tamilian very thankful to all indiians and overall entire world cinema lovers #JaiBhim — RK Srinivasan (@rksrinivasan38) February 8, 2022

More on Oscar nominations 2022

This year, the Oscar nominations 2022 will be announced via live stream on the official website of the award. The nominations will be accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscar.org. After Jai Bhim had featured on the official YouTube channel of Oscars, fans are expecting an Oscar nomination for the film that is inspired by true events of the tribal community. With this, the Suriya-starrer becomes the first Tamil film to receive such a huge honour from the Oscars.

