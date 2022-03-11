Oscars 2022 | BAFTA & Critics' Choice Winners On Sun To Bring Spotlight For Academy Awards

The Oscars are a week away, and audiences who have been following the developments related to the awards might have made their predictions on the winners. Numerous netizens and media publications make predictions around the Academy Awards, and there are both hits and misses. There are also some who try to make connections with the nominations and winners of other awards ceremonies held before the Academy Awards and if the Oscars would follow suit.

With both Critics' Choice Awards and British Academy of Film and Television Arts set to be held on Sunday, the spotlight was on the nominees, and if the critics of the awards go on to agree with that of the Oscars next week.

Many Critics Choice Awards & BAFTA winners went on to win Oscars in last 3 years

Last year, the Critics' Choice Awards and BAFTA, had predicted Nomadland as the winner of the Best Picture award. When the Oscars awards were announced, it was Nomadland that bagged the Oscars. A similar trend was also the case with the Best Director, Chloe Zhao for Nomadland.

While the Critics' Choice chose Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman for Best Actor prizes, the BAFTA selected Anthony Hopkins – The Father and Frances McDormand – Nomadland for the honours. Oscars awards were handed out to the ones named by BAFTA.

As far as Supporting Actress were concerned, the BAFTA and Critics' Choice choice of Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah, turned out to be the same at Oscars. However, Youn Yuh-jung for Minari, which BAFTA awarded, was the winner of Oscars Best Supporting Actress, unlike the Critics' Choice choosing Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The year, before, however, Oscars had gone for Parasite for Best Picture, which was not picked by either Critics Choice or BAFTA. However, all the four actors awards, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress Oscars had gone to ones picked by BAFTA and Critics Choice - Joaquin Phoenix – Joker, Renée Zellweger – Judy as Best Actors, Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Laura Dern – Marriage Story for Best Supporting Actors.

The year before too, the Oscar for Best Picture, Green Book didn't correspond to the one picked by Critics' Choice and BAFTA, which was Roma. Regarding Best Actor and Best Actress, Oscar winners corresponded to that of BAFTA, Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody and Olivia Colman – The Favourite, while Critics' went for Christian Bale – Vice and Glenn Close – The Wife and Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born.

The three awards agreed on Mahershala Ali – Green Book as Best Supporting Actor, but Oscars critics agreed to the Critics Choice Awards on Best Supporting actress, Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk, though BAFTA went for Rachel Weisz – The Favourite.

Critics Choice Awards & BAFTA winners to spotlight on Oscars potential winners

With the Critics Choice and BAFTA Awards winners being announced on Sunday, could there an indication on who could take the Oscars home? With names of films like The Power of the Dog, Belfast, actors like Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Aunjanue Ellis, Nicole Kidman, Kodi Smit-McPhee being tipped for Oscars, it'd be interesting to see who BAFTA and Critics Choice pick. And there's no doubt that the winners could become frontrunners for the Oscars then.