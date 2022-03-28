Oscars 2022: Here's Why ‘Writing With Fire’ Can Make History If It Wins At Academy Awards

The Indian filmmaking duo Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh-directed 'Writing with Fire' has received one of the five nominations in the Best Documentary Feature category. The film revolves around a couple in a remote area of Uttar Pradesh, who runs a local media outlet ‘Khabar Lahariya’ with a group of brave Dalit women.

Films that have been nominated at the Oscars 2022

Summer of Soul, directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, is about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. Flee, directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, is about a man who goes by the alias Amin Nawabi and shares his hidden past of fleeing his country for the first time. Attica, directed by Stanley Nelson Jr. and Traci A. Curry is about the Attica Correctional Facility when it becomes the stage for one of the largest US prison protest. On the other hand, 'Summer of Soul' is a front-runner for the award due to its extensive distribution and delicate portrayal of America's past racial and musical flaws. The film dives into current musical trends, Harlem's variety, and the melting pot aesthetics that have formed over its musical history.

How ‘Writing with fire’ can script history if it wins at The Academy Awards

With five films nominated for Oscars in 2022, it would be remarkable for Writing with Fire to win at the Oscars, not just because it has a compelling story to convey, but also because it is the only picture that is entirely independent, with no support from a major studio or OTT platform.

Writing With Fire took the crew three years for its completion. They began in 2016 and completed the project in 2019. Furthermore, the two filmmakers were solely responsible for the script, editing, and direction of the film.

Interestingly, it is their first feature film and produced by ‘Black Ticket Films’, an agency that they founded in 2009. Moreover, it tells inspiring stories about how women on the margins of society are making history in terms of freedom of speech and information dissemination.

Corporate to Oscars

Sushmit Ghosh, who left a corporate job in 2005 to get into motorcycling wherein he travelled across the mountains of northern India, documenting a long way with a home-video camera. When Ghosh returned home to Delhi, he turned the highlights of his journey into a 30-minute documentary called "Bullets and Butterflies," which was favourably received at film festivals.

Writing with Fire is a triumphant decision that fits the Academy Award's emphasis on diverse representation and political viewpoints, and if Thomas and Ghosh win on Sunday night at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, it will be India's first-ever award for a documentary feature creating a unforgettable history.

Image: Instagram/@Writing with Fire