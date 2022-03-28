Oscars 2022: YouTuber Jake Paul Offers Money To Will Smith & Chris Rock For Boxing Match

King Richard actor Will Smith received more than an award at the 94th Academy awards ceremony on Sunday after he took an exception to host Chris Rock's joke on his wife Jada-Pinkett Smith and hit him across the face. The shocking moment was watched by millions of viewers across the globe as they wondered if it was a stint. The act also caught several celebrities off guard as they appeared perplexed and worrisome.

The video of Will Smith walking toward Chris Rock and hitting him amid the latter's hosting stint has gone viral on the internet as people are lambasting the former for his actions on Live TV. On the other hand, YouTuber Jake Paul, who has emerged as a sensation in the boxing scene, has offered to organize a match between the two stars post-Oscars 2022.

YouTuber Jake Paul offers to setup Will Smith Vs Chris Rock boxing match

After the incident went viral on the internet, actor-comedian Sal Vulcano, popularly known for The Impractical Jokers, took to his official Twitter handle to ask his followers to guess how much would Jake Paul offer for a match between Smith and Rock. His tweets referred to Paul's notorious past of challenging boxing and MMA legends and fellow celebrities for a fight in the ring. Vulcano tweeted, ''Over/under on how much Jake Paul is gonna offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV?''

I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go



Let’s do it in August on my undercard https://t.co/jBYIpHOTk2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

The 25-year-old YouTuber was quick to respond to his tweet by offering a $30 million match on both, Smith and Rock. He also suggested a date for the match on his undercard. Jake Paul tweeted, ''I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go Let’s do it in August on my undercard'' In his followed up tweet, the young social media star asked his followers to facilitate him to get in touch with 'Will Smith's boxing representative'. He tweeted, ''Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap.''

Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

What happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith at Oscars 2022?

For the unversed, Chris Rock carried out his hosting duties during the 94th Academy award while presenting the award. During his monologue, Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness by saying that he is looking forward to seeing her in G.I. Jane 2 playing the titular role. The joke seemingly did not sit well with her husband Will Smith who walked toward Rock and hit him across the face. Leaving a shocked Rock on the stage, Smith returned to his seat and shouted, ''Keep my wife's name out your (f*****) mouth!''

Moments later, the 53-year-old actor received his very first Oscars award in the Best Actor category and apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees. He was also seen getting emotional while giving his speech as he concluded with ''I’m hoping the Academy invites me back. Thank you."

Image: Instagram/@jakepaul/AP