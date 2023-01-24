Oscars 2023: When And Where To Watch The Academy Awards Nominations In India

The 2023 Oscars nominations will be announced today (January 24). The Academy has already announced its early shortlists for various categories, but today it will announce its entire list of nominations for important categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress, among other prominent ones.

This time, the excitement is a little high for Indian film buffs as four Indian titles are in the race for Oscar nominations including SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Pan Nalin’s ‘Chhello Show’, Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’, and Kartiki Gonsalves’ ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

While 'RRR' has been making headlines in the West by winning a significant Golden Globe award and two Critics' Choice Awards, 'Chhello Show' has been selected as India's official entry to The Academy Awards.

Here’s everything to know about the Academy Awards 2023:

When and where is the 95th Oscars ceremony?

The 95th Academy Awards will premiere live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories globally.

Who is hosting the nomination ceremony?

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will be hosting the Oscar nominations ceremony and will announce the nominees. The Academy Awards will be hosted by the 'Late Night Talk Show' host Jimmy Kimmel on March 12, Sunday.

Show timings

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced today (January 24) at 5:30 am PST/8:30 am EST. For the viewers in India, the live stream will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch it in India?

The viewers can stream the nominations announcement live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter handles. For the first time, the live stream will also be available on Virtual Reality via Metaverse’s Horizon Worlds.

Expected nominees

‘The Fabelmans’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ may be considered under the Best Picture Awards category while the Best Director award contenders include Martin McDonagh of The 'Banshees of Inisherin', Todd Field for 'Tar', Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' and Steven Spielberg for The 'Fablemans'.

Films like 'Elvis', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Avatar, The Way of Water', 'The Fabelmans' and the 'Banshees of Inisherin' are said to be the strongest contenders for Best Picture Award.

The Best Acting award contenders include Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun Maverick', Austin Butler in the role of 'Elvis', and Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale'.

According to movie critics and film analysts, SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is expected to be nominated under various categories if not one, and some of the most hoped categories include Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Director.