OTT Titles To Binge-watch This Weekend: From Kushi, Choona To Agent, Tumse Na Ho Paayega

From Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Choona, Agent, Kushi to The Worst of Evil, here are some titles you can binge-watch this weekend.
Written by Nitesh Tiwari, the film starring Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, and Gaurav Pandey, will release on Netflix on September 29.
Starring Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati and others, Choona will stream on September 29 on Netflix.
The Telugu-language action spy film Agent directed by Surender Reddy will stream on SonyLiv from September 29.
Kushi features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in the lead. The rom-com will release on Netflix on October 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
Netflix film Love is in the Air will stream on the platform from September 28. The film stars Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse and Roy Billing in pivotal roles.
The upcoming K-drama titled Twinkling Watermelon is based on time travel and is available to stream on Viki.