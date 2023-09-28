Last Updated:

OTT Titles To Binge-watch This Weekend: From Kushi, Choona To Agent, Tumse Na Ho Paayega

From Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Choona, Agent, Kushi to The Worst of Evil, take a look at the films, series and K-Dramas to watch on OTT this weekend.

Others
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Streaming on OTT
1/8
Image: Instagram

From Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Choona, Agent, Kushi to The Worst of Evil, here are some titles you can binge-watch this weekend.

Streaming on OTT
2/8
Image: Instagram

Written by Nitesh Tiwari, the film starring Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, and Gaurav Pandey, will release on Netflix on September 29. 

Streaming on OTT
3/8
Image: Instagram

Starring Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati and others, Choona will stream on September 29 on Netflix.  

Streaming on OTT
4/8
Image: Instagram

The Telugu-language action spy film Agent directed by Surender Reddy will stream on SonyLiv from September 29.

Streaming on OTT
5/8
Image: Instagram

Kushi features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in the lead. The rom-com will release on Netflix on October 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. 

Streaming on OTT
6/8
Image: Instagram

Netflix film Love is in the Air will stream on the platform from September 28. The film stars Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse and Roy Billing in pivotal roles. 

Streaming on OTT
7/8
Image: Instagram

The upcoming K-drama titled Twinkling Watermelon is based on time travel and is available to stream on Viki.

Streaming on OTT
8/8
Image: Instagram

The Worst of Evil stars Ji Chang wook, Wi Ha joon and Im Se mi. It is available to stream on Disney + Hotstar. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Ankita Lokhande, Krystle DSouza, Karan Patel visit Ekta Kapoor's house on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ankita Lokhande, Krystle DSouza, Karan Patel visit Ekta Kapoor's house on Ganesh Chaturthi
Fukrey 3 screening: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Varun Sharma, Kritika Kamra attend

Fukrey 3 screening: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Varun Sharma, Kritika Kamra attend
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com