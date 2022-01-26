Last Updated:

'Ozark' Starring Jason Bateman And Laura Linney Crowns At Netflix Top 10 List

It was recently revealed that the popular American crime drama series, 'Ozark has been on top of the Netflix top 10 list. Read on to know more about the series.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Ozark season 4 part 1 on top of Netflix top 10

Image: Instagram/@ozark


As the Ozark season 4 recently surfaced on Netflix, it created a massive buzz among the audience that resulted in attracting numerous viewers streaming on the OTT platform to watch the American crime drama series. The first season of the series was released in July 2017 while a ten-episode second season was released in August 2018. While the third season of the show was released in March 2020, Ozark was renewed for the fourth season recently and the first part of the same has been released on January 21, 2022. 

Ozark season 4 part 1 streaming on No. 1 on Netflix

As the Ozark season 4 part 1 has been doing rounds among the audience for its thrilling plotline, it has now attracted a massive number of viewers during its debut week and has landed at No. 1 on Netflix’s TV Top 10 list for the week of January 17-23, with 77 million hours viewed in just its first three days, as per Variety. The second place was bagged by the American supernatural, sci-fi mystery horror television series, Archive 81 which garnered 71 million hours viewed in its second week after launch. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Ozark cast, plot & more

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for Netflix, the series revolves around the life of a financial advisor who relocates with his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks in order to launder money. The popular cast of the series include actors namely Jason Bateman as Martin "Marty" Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde (née Davis), Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Jordana Spiro as Rachel Garrison, Esai Morales as Camino "Del" Del Rio, Peter Mullan as Jacob Snell, among others. 

READ | Ozark Season 4: Who was Ben on Ozark and what happened to him? Check details here

Top 10 Shows - January 17- 23

  1. Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
  2. Archive 81: Season 1
  3. Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
  4. Stay Close: Limited Series
  5. Ozark: Season 1
  6. Cobra Kai: Season 4
  7. The Witcher: Season 2
  8. Manifest: Season 1
  9. Cheer: Season 2
  10. Emily in Paris: Season 2

Top 10 Films - January 17- 23

  1. The Royal Treatment
  2. Brazen
  3. Don't Look Up
  4. The Secret Life of Pets 2
  5. Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
  6. Munich - The Edge of War
  7. After We Fall
  8. Red Notice
  9. Back to the Outback
  10. Mother/Android

Image: Instagram/@ozark

READ | Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained: Will Ruth kill Javi before the latter is arrested?
READ | Ozark Season 4 Part 2 release date and time: When is Ozark Part 2 of finale coming out?
READ | 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1 Twitter Review: Fans share views, say they can't wait for Part 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Netflix, Ozark, Archive 81
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com