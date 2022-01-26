'Ozark' Starring Jason Bateman And Laura Linney Crowns At Netflix Top 10 List

As the Ozark season 4 recently surfaced on Netflix, it created a massive buzz among the audience that resulted in attracting numerous viewers streaming on the OTT platform to watch the American crime drama series. The first season of the series was released in July 2017 while a ten-episode second season was released in August 2018. While the third season of the show was released in March 2020, Ozark was renewed for the fourth season recently and the first part of the same has been released on January 21, 2022.

Ozark season 4 part 1 streaming on No. 1 on Netflix

As the Ozark season 4 part 1 has been doing rounds among the audience for its thrilling plotline, it has now attracted a massive number of viewers during its debut week and has landed at No. 1 on Netflix’s TV Top 10 list for the week of January 17-23, with 77 million hours viewed in just its first three days, as per Variety. The second place was bagged by the American supernatural, sci-fi mystery horror television series, Archive 81 which garnered 71 million hours viewed in its second week after launch.

Ozark cast, plot & more

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for Netflix, the series revolves around the life of a financial advisor who relocates with his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks in order to launder money. The popular cast of the series include actors namely Jason Bateman as Martin "Marty" Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde (née Davis), Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Jordana Spiro as Rachel Garrison, Esai Morales as Camino "Del" Del Rio, Peter Mullan as Jacob Snell, among others.

Top 10 Shows - January 17- 23

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 Archive 81: Season 1 Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 Stay Close: Limited Series Ozark: Season 1 Cobra Kai: Season 4 The Witcher: Season 2 Manifest: Season 1 Cheer: Season 2 Emily in Paris: Season 2

Top 10 Films - January 17- 23

The Royal Treatment Brazen Don't Look Up The Secret Life of Pets 2 Riverdance: The Animated Adventure Munich - The Edge of War After We Fall Red Notice Back to the Outback Mother/Android

Image: Instagram/@ozark