Padma Lakshmi Reveals She Has 666.6K Followers On Twitter, Invites Hilariously Evil Memes

Model-author-television host Padma Lakshmi enjoys a massive following on social media where she often posts tidbits from her life or shares quirky posts. What does she do if the infamous 'number of the Beast' follows her? She sparks a meme fest in the comments of yet another quirky post which she shared on Tuesday announcing that she has '666.6K followers' on Twitter. Padma also shared a graphic of a little girl dishing out evil looks to kickstart the hilarious comments on her post.

Have a look:

Here are the hilarious reactions:

The devil works hard but you work harder lmaooo — Nick Souksavat (@nickeles) June 9, 2020

I shall release your Hell Hounds, shortly, Lilith, my liege.



Just as soon as you tell me who cursed both risotto and dual pairings on Top Chef. 😆 — Kafkaesque (@Kafkaesque_Blog) June 9, 2020

it has been done pic.twitter.com/SZFVuGg0Jo — xx Kate xx (@xxKatexx9) June 9, 2020

Decimal devil > imperial devil — Just Andrew (Formerly Andrew Draws Puns) (@andrew_the_pom) June 9, 2020

Ooo, you should make a devilishly spicy dish to commemorate this occasion! 😄 — MattyP (@A_Pisa_Matty) June 9, 2020

Satan...please pack your knives and go. — Anti (@AntiTheBand) June 9, 2020

Padma Lakshmi often has the wittiest captions to most of her social media updates and that totally wins over the Internet. Along with entertaining her fans, she often shares her opinions and life hacks for her followers keeping her social media influencer game on point. Recently, a video posted on Twitter by Padma Lakshmi went viral on the internet and had everyone talking.

Padma Lakshmi shared a video on Twitter where a person showcased a very easy and efficient manner to seal an open bag of chips. In the video, the chips bag is folded from the top in a triangle, then the bottom of the bag is rolled up until the tip of the triangle has been folded in.

Have a look:

How am I just finding out about this now? pic.twitter.com/kOOWqRyQkN — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 5, 2020

Padma Laksmi, also a model and American television host, often shares cooking videos and continues to do so during stay-at-home orders and lockdowns due to the pandemic. She has often been targeted on social media for her choice of outfits while shooting such videos and the American model makes a point by giving it back to such moral police present online.

Last month, Padma Lakshmi shared a recipe for Cast-Iron chicken and issued an “apology” beforehand for what she called “a little bit of hip exposed”, taking a dig at trolls. In another video, she hit back at people who called her immoral for wearing a braless outfit by wearing two bras at once. She captioned it, “(I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?".

Have a look:

We made Cast-Iron Chicken 🍗(I publicly and unequivocally apologize for the little bit of hip exposed in this video. Shameful to be sure!) pic.twitter.com/MeFeIx6zO5 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 9, 2020

