Pakistani actor gets slammed by netizens for polluting river

Pakistani actor Resham recently posted a video of herself in which she was seen throwing food for the aquatic animals in the river along with a plastic bag. Soon after the video was posted online, the netizens lost calm and began slamming the actor for polluting the water.

Resham said feed a fish and kill it too 🫣🫣🫣

While numerous people criticised her for her actions, she took to social media and posted a video clip of herself in which she was seen apologising to her fans. In the video, she apologised for her actions and stated how she did not do it intentionally. She went on to add how this was her career’s biggest mistake and assured her fans that she will not repeat the same.

On the other hand, while speaking to Geo TV, Resham revealed that she did not realise that she was polluting the river and blamed it on the effects of COVID she had on her brain. She went on to state that there were many grave issues that needed to be addressed apart from polluting the water and talked about the gang rape cases. "I have had Covid twice and its effects are still there. I forget things and don't remember what I did four hours ago. This is why I did not realise what I was going to do and threw the bags in recklessness. I admit that I made a mistake when I threw plastic into the flood water, but women are gang raped every day,” she said.

