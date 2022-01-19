Pandit Birju Maharaj No More: Amul Pays Tribute To 'the Doyen Of Kathak' With A Doodle

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was known for carrying forward the legacy of Lucknow Gharana, passed away on January 17, 2022. He was 83 and was under treatment for the past month. His family confirmed that he left for his heavenly abode after suffering some breathlessness. The entire country is shaken by the Kathak maestro's sudden death. Several celebrities from the film industry also paid tribute to Birju Maharaj. Recently Amul paid a tribute to the legendary dancer with a beautiful doodle.

Amul India's doodles never fail to win hearts on the internet. The cute sketches always bring smiles to viewers' faces. Amul doodles recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Pandit Birju Maharaj. The doodle saw three sketched figurines of Pandit Birju Maharaj. It read, "Nritya Ke Maharaj. RIP Pandit Birju Maharaj." Sharing the doodle on Instagram, Amul India wrote, "doodle on Instagram, Amul India wrote, "Amul Topical: Tribute to the doyen of Kathak..."

Birju Maharaj's family confirmed the news of his passing away. Taking to his Instagram handle, his grandson Swaransh Mishra shared a black and white photo of the Kathak maestro and penned a note informing his sudden death. He wrote, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt. Birju Maharaj Ji" in the note. "The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th Jan 2022. Pray for the departed soul.. Grief-stricken: Maharaj family", he added. Later, Birju Maharaj's granddaughter confirmed that he was under treatment for the past month.

More about Pandit Birju Maharaj

Pandit Birju Maharaj was not only a kathak dancer but also was an exemplary classical singer. He belonged to the Lucknow Gharana of Kathak, which was founded by his grandfathers, which is known for elegance in the dance form. He gave his first performance at an age of seven and since then has been contributing to the art.

The Indian government also conferred him with Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian art. Birju Maharaj has also closely worked with Bollywood. While he has choreographed some songs, he also guided several dance sequences in movies. He once admitted that the best dancer in the industry was Madhuri Dixit with whom he worked in Devdas and Dedh Ishqia.

Image: Twitter/ @VPsecretariat/Instagram/@amul_india