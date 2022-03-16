Paralyzed Ukrainian Model Recounts Escaping Russian Invasion To Attend Fashion Show

The ongoing aggression between Russia and Ukraine has entered the 21st day as Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy continue to negotiate to end the conflict. Since Russia's declaration of a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine, over two million people were compelled to flee their homes while hundreds have reportedly lost their lives owing to heavy shellings. The ongoing conflict has turned the world of the war-hit country's citizens upside down as they take refuge in neighbouring countries.

The war also crushed millions of dreams of young Ukrainians who are now dealing with the dread of the uncertainty of their country's future. Sharing a similar ordeal, Oksana Kononets, the first Tetraplegic Ukrainian Model in a wheelchair, decided to take a different approach and set on the pursuit of her dream despite the Russian invasion. Recently, she recounted her plight to escape the invasion.

Oksana Kononets recounts escaping Russian invasion

In an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!), the 29-year-old Ukrainian model narrated her ordeal to reach Poland in order to reach Los Angeles to walk the annual fashion show hosted by Runway of Dreams. As per the outlet, Oksana Kononets became bound to a wheelchair after she suffered a fall from the fifth floor at the age of 12 leaving her paralyzed at the age of 19. The specially-abled model decided to advocate for the rights of disabled people and pursue her dream to become a model.

Hence, she felt the need to reach the US to walk the runway amidst the conflict in her country to send out a strong message. The young model recalled travelling for five days from Kyiv to reach LA where she spent 11 hours on a crowded train with her mother. On her official Facebook handle, she wrote, ''But it took 6 days of a new reality and I realized that maybe I will be some "burden" to my family in case of force and maybe I should evacuate anyway. My mom and I gathered in 2 hours, at the station with difficulty sat in intersítí on lviv."

She continued, ''We stayed for 11 hours. Then there was a hard road to Warsaw.'' Oksana Kononets now continues to advocate for the rights of specially-abled people and raise awareness on sending help to the distressed citizens of Ukraine amid the war against Russia. After reaching LA, the young model said during the interview, ''After this trip, I was very tired and also I can't imagine that I'm here. I'm in safety, me and my mom is good. I understood that I have a chance to participate in Runway Of Dreams and I was happier about this. I was happier''.

Image: Facebook/@Oksana Kononets