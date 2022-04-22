‘Paranormal Activity’ Producer Inks Multi-film Production Deal With Ekta Kapoor's Balaji

Producer Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures has teamed up with Armaan Zorace’s American genre label Dark Hell and well-known Hollywood producer Steven Schneider for bankrolling a 'slate of high-concept films in the thriller-horror genre'. According to Variety, the films will be produced by all three entities jointly in Hindi or other Indian languages.

The parties involved said that their collaboration will include projects catering to "the audiences of the South-East Asian markets in India and overseas." Steven Schneider is known for his projects like Paranormal Activity, Blair Witch, and Split, while Zorace's credits include the short film God Is Dead among others.

Talking about the association, Ekta mentioned, "At Balaji Motion Pictures, our aim is to continue telling genre-bending stories which connect with the viewers. I am elated for this association, and I’m certain to be bringing together the best of cross-cultural content to the Indian diaspora."

She added, "Such an opportunity helps us expand our reach to markets and audiences not tapped before, and this collaboration is of mutual ideas and intent."

Heaping praises on Ekta's company, Zorace stated how it has made a mark in the world of entertainment by delivering relevant content. He added, "We are most excited to have them as markets in this deal and look forward to bringing content from across Indian languages to the audiences.”

Lastly, Schneider called the deal a 'landmark' for him and his team. "India is an exciting market always known to put forth current and revolutionary content across genres. I’m looking forward to working with Ekta and Armaan, and together, we are certain to bring forth stories that are waiting to be told and heard.”

Meanwhile, Ekta's Balaji has many notable films to its credit including Dream Girl, The Dirty Picture, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Udta Punjab and Pagglait. ALT Balaji's latest reality show Lock Upp is also getting an amazing response from audiences. Hosted by the Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, the show began streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player in February. The popular contestants on the show include Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, and Ali Merchant among others.

