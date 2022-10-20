Paris Hilton Says 'Love You, India' As She Gets Greeted By Huge Crowd At Mumbai Airport

Actor, DJ and heiress Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai last night, that is October 19. The American socialite was clicked at the Mumbai Airport where she was surrounded by a huge crowd with whom she also clicked selfies. Paris is on a 2-day promotional trip here for her new venture.

The videos and pictures of the same have been doing rounds on social media which saw fans obliging her at the airport. Sharing the same, Paris headed to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt video where she could be seen greeting a huge crowd who were continuously cheering for her. "Thanks for the warm welcome," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

'Love you India': Paris Hilton

In another video, she shared online, a group of paparazzi could be seen clicking Paris' pictures while some security guards were making a way for her. "Love you Mumbai, India," she wrote in the caption. The heiress sported a black-coloured tracksuit and a cap which she teamed up with a cool pair of sunglasses and funky sneakers. She was also seen carrying a small portable fan in her hand so as to beat the heat and humidity of Mumbai.

As per Hindustan Times, the heiress is in India for a two-day promotional trip for her new venture which is a part of her beauty line. She has been in the beauty industry since 2004 and her first fragrance Paris Hilton brought her $3 billion in revenues last year. The American socialite also has her own line of accessories and handbags. She even shared a video in which she could be seen waving at her fans. "See you tomorrow at the launch of Paris Hilton's new luxurious fragrance. Ruby Rush!"

Image: Instagram/@parishilton