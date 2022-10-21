Paris Hilton Supports 'local Designers' On India Visit, Dons Ethnic Outfit For Event

Hollywood actor-singer Paris Hilton who was in India for the launch of her new fragrance, gave a shout-out to local designers on social media. The singer reportedly visited the country for the fourth time, a few out of Mumbai on Thursday night while recalling some of the best moments in the country.

Hilton shared a bunch of pictures from the visit, out of which a few were of the star appreciating the beauty of Indian ethnic outfits. Paris took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of various lehengas and traditional Indian looks that she tried in Mumbai for her fragrance launch.

Paris Hilton gives shout-out to local deisgners

She also gave a shoutout to Indian designer labels and showcased the jewellery and outfits that she received as gifts during her brief India visit. She even shared a bunch of videos as reels while flaunting all the outfits and accessories that she tried. While captioning the post, she wrote, "Love wearing and supporting local designers, when I travel. In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika… Which one should I wear to my Paris Hilton Fragrances launch?”

The 41-year-old Hollywood icon also took to Instagram Stories and wrote to the designer label, “Thank you for all the gorgeous gifts.” She also shared a series of videos on Instagram Stories showcasing the red outfit she chose to wear to her fragrance launch event in Mumbai.

Earlier, upon her arrival at the Mumbai airport, the star mingled with the fans while obliging a few with selfies before striking a few poses for the paparazzi gathered outside the airport. Paris also shared a video of the welcome she received at the airport on Instagram Stories as she thanked fans. The reality TV star and entrepreneur is part of the well-known Hilton family that owns Hilton Hotels, among other businesses.

For those unknown, Paris has been in the beauty industry since 2004 and her first fragrance Paris Hilton brought her $3 billion in revenues last year. The American socialite also has her own line of accessories and handbags.

IMAGE: Instagram/ParisHilton