Park Jin-young Talks About His Role In 'The Devil Judge' And His Rapport With The Co-stars

South Korean actor Park Jin-young, who is currently featuring in the South Korean television series The Devil Judge, spoke about his character Kim Ga-on in the series and the kind of rapport he shares with his co-stars. Park, who stars alongside Ji Sung, Kim Min-jung, and Park Gyu-young, has been receiving positive feedback from the audience for his acting chops and the story of the show alike.

Park Jin Young talks about his new show The Devil Judge

The Devil Judge is set in a dystopian version of South Korea, where people harbour hatred towards their leaders and live amid chaos. The former Game Of Thrones S7star Park Jin-young plays the role of an Associate Judge who believes in obtaining justice through constitutional means. While talking to Pinkvilla about what piqued his interest in playing the character, Park said that the setting of the desolate dystopia piqued his interest. And he also found it intriguing that his character was a ray of hope in a dying world. Talking about his character Kim Ga-on he added that he initially thought Ga On might be a rather humble character since he was struggling to make ends meet in a dystopia, but as he saw the character grow and change as the story progressed, it captivated him.

Park was also asked about his relationship with his co-stars Ji Sung and Park Gu Young to which he said that his co-star Ji Sung helped him a lot during the shoot. Park said that Ji Sung helped him stay focused whenever he was lost and also gave him lots of advice during the shoot. Talking about his female co-star Park Gu-young he said that Gu Young made him feel at home and he felt like he was talking to a friend rather than an actor. Park Jin-young added that they have grown close to each other while shooting for the show.

The Devil Judge premiered on July 3 and has been seeing a high viewership rating since its first episode. There is a total of 16 episodes of the series with a run time of one hour and ten minutes. The last episode of the show is scheduled to release on August 22, 2021.

Image: Park Jin Young's Instagr

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.