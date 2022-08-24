Quick links:
Paryushan Parv is one of the most significant festivals celebrated among the Jain community. It is the festival of forgiveness as the word 'Paryushan' itself means 'abiding' or 'coming together.' It lasts for ten days, during which the Jains observe fast and spend their time in devotion and meditation. This festival falls on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Payushan Bhadrapada month and continues till Anant Chaturdashi.
As the auspicious occasion is around the corner, here we bring you more details about its date and significance along with quotes and wishes to share with your near and dear ones.
This year, Jain Paryushan will start on 24th August and will end on 31st August 2022 for Shwetambar Jains. Post which the Paryushan or Dashlakshana festival of Digambar Jain society will begin on 31st August and continue till 9th September 2022.
As it is a festival of forgiveness, people widely use the word 'Michhami Dukkadam' to seek forgiveness which means 'may all the evil that has been done be fruitless.'It is the king of all festivals for the Jains. During the Paryushan Parv, mass worship, pratikraman, discourses, reading of Kalpasutra and Anantgarh Sutra, penance-worship, religious Meditation, and more take place. Moreover, the Jains will follow the enlightenment path through prayers, meditation, and fasting. The last day of the festival is called Samvatsari.
On this Holy Day of Mahaparva Parsyushan 2022, may I ask for your forgiveness if knowingly or unknowingly I was wrong on our deed, word, or action.
In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self.
Happy Paryushan Parv
A Festival Of Forgiveness, A Festival Of Self-Discipline, A Journey Of Self Awareness, Wish You A Happy
PARYUSHAN MAHA PARVA.
Live and allow others to live; hurt no one; life is dear to all living beings. Happy Paryushan Parv
