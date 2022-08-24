Paryushan Parv is one of the most significant festivals celebrated among the Jain community. It is the festival of forgiveness as the word 'Paryushan' itself means 'abiding' or 'coming together.' It lasts for ten days, during which the Jains observe fast and spend their time in devotion and meditation. This festival falls on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Payushan Bhadrapada month and continues till Anant Chaturdashi.

As the auspicious occasion is around the corner, here we bring you more details about its date and significance along with quotes and wishes to share with your near and dear ones.

Jain Paryushan 2022 date

This year, Jain Paryushan will start on 24th August and will end on 31st August 2022 for Shwetambar Jains. Post which the Paryushan or Dashlakshana festival of Digambar Jain society will begin on 31st August and continue till 9th September 2022.

Paryushana 2022 significance

As it is a festival of forgiveness, people widely use the word 'Michhami Dukkadam' to seek forgiveness which means 'may all the evil that has been done be fruitless.'It is the king of all festivals for the Jains. During the Paryushan Parv, mass worship, pratikraman, discourses, reading of Kalpasutra and Anantgarh Sutra, penance-worship, religious Meditation, and more take place. Moreover, the Jains will follow the enlightenment path through prayers, meditation, and fasting. The last day of the festival is called Samvatsari.

Paryushan 2022 quotes and wishes

