'Patt Mangni Bhatt Byaah': Amul Congratulates Ranbir-Alia In Topical Post; See Pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town ever since rumours about them tying the knot made the rounds online. On April 14, their wedding day, the massive buzz around them knows no bounds and Amul, who is known for its topical and creative advertisements took to social media to congratulate the happy couple on their big day.

They shared an adorable graphic featuring the duo, and netizens hailed them for their work.

Amul wishes Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor on wedding day

Amul took to its Instagram account to share an adorable image featuring the popular Bollywood duo on their wedding day. The picture saw Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dressed in wedding attire with garlands around their necks.

Ranbir was seen feeding Alia a slice of bread with butter on it in the picture, and fans' excitement knew no bounds. Captioning the image, the company wrote, "Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byaah" as they congratulated the happy couple.

Take a look at Amul's post here:

The fan-favourite couple's family members including Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and many others were spotted arriving earlier today in their ethnic best.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Armaan Jain, Anisha Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, etc. were also spotted making on their way to Alia's apartment, Vastu.

Alia's security in-charge recently revealed to PTI that the couple is all set to pose as husband and wife for the first time for pictures at 7 PM on April 14, after their wedding ceremony.

(Image: @ranbir_kapoooor/Instagram)