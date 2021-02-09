'Pebbles' Wins The Tiger Award At IFFR 2021; Here's How The Director Vinothraj PS Reacted

The International Film Festival Rotterdam was held from February 1 to February 7, 2021, and had a number of acclaimed films in the list of nominations. As the results came out on Monday, February 8, 2021, the Indian drama film Pebbles directed by Vinothraj PS won big and bagged the top honour the Tiger Award for Best Film. Find out what the director and producers of the movie have to say after securing this accolade.

India's Pebbles wins top prize at International Film Festival Rotterdam

The winners at the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam were announced on Monday, February 8, 2021, and it was an overwhelmingly good day for debutant director Vinothraj PS. His first feature film Pebbles won the prestigious Tiger Award for Best Film at the film festival. Titled Koozhangal in Tamil, the plot follows an alcoholic and abusive husband who sets off on a journey with his young son, after his wife runs away from home.

IFFR shared on their official Twitter handle and wrote, “This edition's Tiger Award, IFFR's most prestigious prize, goes to Pebbles by #VinothrajPS”. The Tiger Award also comes with a 40,000 Euro cash prize which is to be shared by the director and producer of the winning film. Vinothraj PS expressed his gratitude to the jury for choosing his debut feature film as the winner for the top award, in a tweet.

He wrote on the microblogging site, “Feeling emotional! Pebbles won the Tiger Award 2021. Our Hardwork, patience & Dream finally came true. Thank you all for your love and support”. The Jury of the Film Festival featured, Mosotho screenwriter Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Syrian filmmaker Orwa Nyrabia, Egyptian visual artist Hala Elkoussy, Dutch screenwriter Helena van der Meulen and producer Ilse Hughan. The festival’s website refers to the films "as a lesson in pure cinema".

The Jury adds, “Although the story deals with gruelling poverty in the searing drought-ridden landscapes of southern India, it succeeded nonetheless in captivating the jury with its beauty and humour”.

Pebbles was also the very first production of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s production banner The Rowdy Pictures. The two were also a part of the film’s world premiere at the IFFR during the last week. Shivan took to his social media handle and wrote, “First Production of @Rowdy_Pictures wins one of the most prestigious international awards! First Tamil film to win this award. 2021 #TigerAward winner #Koozhangal #Pebbles, Can't be happier!". This was soon followed by congratulatory messages from filmmaker Guneet Monga and directors Neeraj Ghaywan and Karthik Subbaraj.

