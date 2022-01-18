PETA Slams Kanye West For Using 'disturbing' Graphic Artwork For New Song 'Eazy'

As Kanye West and Pete Davidson recently released their new single titled 'Eazy,' it created a massive buzz on the internet and even received a backlash from The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for its sensitive artwork. The rapper took to social media and unveiled the cover art of his latest single that consisted of a picture of a skinned monkey that fans found quite disturbing to the eye.

The moment Kanye West's artwork surfaced on the internet, PETA issued a statement slamming the rapper and Pete Davidson for the disturbing artwork. Read on to know what PETA had to say.

PETA slams Kanye West for his disturbing artwork

According to Billboard, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk issued a statement against Kanye West's disturbing artwork and revealed that the photo was reminiscent of the monkeys PETA found and added how it makes it clear that when one would remove the fur they cannot miss that there’s a person in there. The official statement read,

“The photo is reminiscent of the monkeys PETA has found, sometimes heads, sometimes hands, sometimes the whole body, in meat markets around the world and it makes it clear that when you remove the fur you can’t miss that there’s a person in there, that they are fellow primates, and do not belong to us to abuse for any purpose—not in laboratories, roadside zoos, movies, or meat markets.”

On the other hand, PETA also took to their official Twitter handle and stated that the disturbing image of a skinned monkey that Kanye West shared serves as a reminder that there’s no real difference between humans and other animals. They further revealed how lives weren't easy when people abuse and kill them for food, experiments, clothing, or entertainment. They stated, "The disturbing image of a skinned monkey that Kanye West shared serves as a reminder that there’s no real difference between humans & other animals. Their lives aren’t easy when we abuse & kill them for food, experiments, clothing, or entertainment.”

