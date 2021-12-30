'Pinnochio' Star Lee Jong Suk Makes End-Of-Year Donation To Children In Need

South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk has recently made a meaningful end-of-year donation. According to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation, the actor donated over 100 million won (approximately $84,119) on December 30.

Jong Suk has consistently participated in good deeds and his recent donation will be used to help young people, who are preparing to leave childcare institutions at the age of 18 and live on their own, acquiring certifications, reported the South Korean news outlet, Soompi.

Lee Jong Suk makes a donation at the end of the year

According to the report, the 32-years-old actor said that he knows that young people preparing for independence, who have to stand on their own early 'face great difficulties', especially in this prolonged COVID-19 situation. He added that he does not think 'independence can be achieved overnight'. He further hoped that children who are living in childcare institutions will 'grow up healthy and enjoy many opportunities without restrictions in their education and career.'

Lee Je Hoo, the chairman of the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation expressed gratitude to the Romance Is A Bonus Book actor for donating to the children who are in need at the end of the year. He said the young people who have taken their first steps into the society 'are having more difficulty becoming independent due to the prolonged pandemic.' He said The Green Umbrella Children's Foundation will 'also do its best to help them become healthily self-dependent.'

The South Korean actor made his debut as a runway model in the year 2013. He got his breakthrough in the year 2012 with the series School 2013. He is known for shows like I Can Hear Your Voice (2013), Doctor Stranger (2014), Pinocchio (2014), W (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), The Hymn of Death (2018) and Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019).

The actor is currently gearing up for his forthcoming K-drama, Big Mouth. The Korean drama will revolve around the story of a third-rate lawyer who takes charge of a murder case and then digs deeper to find the truth. He goes through bizarre things while searching for the truth. The lawyer will also go to lengths to protect his family from the bad guys. The show is created by Jang Young Chul and Jung Kyung Soon and is written by Ha Ram. While You Were Sleeping, Hotel Del Luna director Oh Choong Hwan will direct the drama, and the shooting will begin in the second half of this year.

Image: Instagram/@jongsuk0206