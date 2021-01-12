Piyush Mishra's Birthday: Celebrate The Actor's Birthday By Watching His Best Movies

Bollywood actor Piyush Mishra is a man of many talents as he is also a theatre actor, music director, lyricist, singer and scriptwriter. One of the actor's most appreciated work is the web series Illegal. The plot of this crime drama series revolves around an idealistic lawyer who finds herself stuck in the corrupt judicial system. Illegal cast includes Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Piyush Mishra in prominent roles. Piyush Mishra's birthday falls on January 13. If you loved Piyush Mishra's work in Ilegal, here are some of his other notable works to watch.

Celebrate Piyush Mishra's birthday by watching these movies of the star

1. Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women

This 2003 drama movie tells the story of a woman is brought by a wealthy man to fulfil his and his sons' sexual wishes. She gets trapped further in the house when she becomes the pawn of a major community conflict. Piyush Mishra played the character of Jagannath in then film. This movie has an IMDB rating of 7.7. This is one of the best of Piyush Mishra's movies.

2. 1971

The plot of this 2007 war movie tells the real story of the aftermath of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. A few prisoners of war escape and risk their lives when they learn that they are near the Indo-Pak border. Piyush Mishra played the character of Major Bilal Malik. This movie has an IMDB rating of 8.1. This is one of the best of Piyush Mishra's movies.

3. Gulaal

The plot of the 2009 crime drama film revolves around a law student who is assaulted and abused by a gang. He goes out to plan revenge for the gang as well but it gets him sucked up in the dirty world of politics. Piyush Mishra played the character of Prithvi Banna. This movie has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

4. Tere Bin Laden

This 2010 satirical movie revolves around a reporter whose US visa is repeatedly been cancelled. Out of frustration, he stumbles upon a lookalike of Osama Bin Laden and releases his video on the internet which creates havoc. Piyush Mishra played the role of Majeed Khan. This movie has an IMDb rating of 7.2.

5. Rockstar

The plot of this 2011 romantic musical revolves around a college student who wishes to find inspiration for his music. When he goes through heartbreak, he finds his inspiration but it also takes him on the road to self-destruction. Piyush Mishra played the character of Dhingra in the film. This movie has an IMDB rating of 7.7.

6. Pink

This 2016 crime drama film tells the story of a girl who fikes a complaint against her molester. But as it turns out, he is the son of a popular politician and the society blames the girl for everything that happened to her. Piyush Mishra played the character of defence lawyer Prashant Mehra in the film. This movie has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

7. JL50

The plot of this 2020 drama series revolves around a CBI officer who is called in to investigate a plane crash in West Bengal. But as the investigation further, he realises that it is the same plane which disappeared 35 years ago. Piyush Mishra played the character of Biswajit Chandra Mitra in the series. This series has an IMDB rating of 7.5.

Image courtesy- @officialpiyusmishra Instagram

