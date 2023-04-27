PM Modi Applauds Girl Performing Kannada Song On Piano, Shares Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared a video of a girl playing a Kannada song on the piano. In the video shared, a girl, Shalmalee, can be sitting in front of the piano. As she plays the instrument, another woman in the background can be heard singing the Kannada song Pallavagala Pallaviyali. The video has currently gone viral on social media and apparently caught the attention of PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said in the caption that the video can make everyone smile. He applauded Shalmalee’s performance, saying that she has “exceptional talent and creativity” in the domain of music. He concluded by giving Shalmalee his best wishes. Check out the video below:

This video can bring a smile on everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee! https://t.co/KvxJPJepQ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

Several social media users heaped praise upon her. One fan wrote, “Omg, give this girl an award! She is insanely beautiful and talented”. Another wrote, “This is an exceptional talent. The smile of the kid is so cute and heart-touching”. Others also applauded PM Modi for his eye for the recognition of noteworthy talent.

PM Modi at the Republic Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the Republic Summit 2023. He arrived at the Taj Palace in New Delhi and spoke at length about the challenges as well as the massive scale of the government’s accomplishments. He touched upon several prominent changes that have been made under his leadership of the current government such as the digitisation of payment, the MNREGA scheme’s continuous progress in alleviating people from poverty as well as the rise of India’s GDP on a global scale. He also commented on those who opposed his plan for a Digital India and referenced the predominant use of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) throughout Noida’s Film City at vendors both small and big.

Several other guests were also present at the Republic Summit 2023. such as the Minister of Minority Affairs and the Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and more. Republic Summit was organised over the course of two days.