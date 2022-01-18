Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences over the demise of acclaimed cartoonist Narayan Debnath. Known for his creation of iconic Bengali comics, Debnath passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 97 due to an age-related illness. The late prominent artist was hospitalised on December 24 and had been on treatment since then. Soon after the news broke on the Internet, PM Modi expressed deep grief over the tragic news and recalled the artist's intellectual prowess.

The cartoonist’s demise was confirmed by the hospital treating him, Bellevue Hospital. Narayan Debnath, as per a report on PTI, was on ventilator support over the past few days before his death. Debnath was known for creating comic characters like Bantul the Great, Handa Bhonda, and Nonte Phonte. He reportedly held a record for Handa Bhonda as it became the longest-running comic. The comic was in circulation for 53 years.

PM Modi pays tribute to cartoonist Narayan Debnath

While offering his tribute, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Shri Narayan Debnath Ji brightened several lives through his works, cartoons, and illustrations. His works reflected his intellectual prowess. The characters he created will remain eternally popular. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Shri Narayan Debnath Ji brightened several lives through his works, cartoons and illustrations. His works reflected his intellectual prowess. The characters he created will remain eternally popular. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2022

Apart from PM, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also paid her tribute to the artist. She tweeted, "Extremely sad that the noted litterateur, illustrator, cartoonist, and creator of some immortal characters for children's world, Narayan Debnath is no more. He had created Bantul the Great, Handa- Bhonda, Nonte- Fonte, figures that have been etched in our hearts for decades.''

"We were proud to bestow upon him Bengal’s highest award Banga Bibhusan in 2013. His passing away is certainly an immeasurable loss to the world of literary creativity and comics. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, readers, and countless fans and followers," CM Banerjee added.

Debnath had received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2013. The Government of India also honoured cartoonist Narayan Debnath with the Padma Shri in January 2021. He had also been felicitated by Bengal's highest honour Banga Bibhushan in 2013.

Image: PTI, ANI