India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of Tamil Nadu during the launch of development initiatives in Chennai on May 26. During his speech, PM Modi commended the Tamil culture and language and also highlighted the winning streak of the state's youngsters in the Deaflympics.

While praising the development and vision of the state, he commended Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan for representing Tamil Nadu at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Dr Murugan attended the French Riviera festival from May 22 to 24, 2022.

PM Modi hails Union Min Dr. L Murugan at Cannes 2022 in traditional attire

PM Modi reached Jawaharlal Nehru stadium to lay foundation stones for several development projects in Chennai where he hailed Union Minister Dr L Murugan for walking down the red carpet of Cannes 2022 in Tamil Nadu's traditional attire. Murugan walked the red carpet with Tamil filmmaker Radhakrishnan Parthiban and Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela.

During his speech, PM Modi said, ''Tamil Nadu's son of the soil L Murugan made the country proud after he walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022 in the traditional attire.''

Meanwhile, PM Modi expounded on the growth of Tamil culture and language and explained initiatives to do the same. He said, ''The Government of India is fully committed to further popularising Tamil language and culture. In January this year, the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated in Chennai. The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government.''

On the other hand, India was announced as the country of honour at the Cannes festival as the event witnessed a slew of Indian personalities walking down the red carpet including Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Apart from Deepika Padukone serving as a member of the jury's panel, R Madhavan's directorial film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect received a 10-minute standing ovation at its world premiere.

Moreover, actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more celebrities made headlines for their extravagant fashion.

