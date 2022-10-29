PM Modi To Witness Performance By Tribal Children Band On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas In Kevadia

This year, the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations will be grand as a musical band of tribal children from the Ambaji town of Banaskantha district, Gujarat is all set to perform in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebrations shall take place during PM's visit on October 31, 2022.

PM Modi will visit Kevadia, Gujrat, in a bid to pay homage to the Iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 147th birth anniversary. Post his tribute, the Prime Minister will participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade and will interact with Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services undergoing the Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

Tribal children music band to perform on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

This is not the first time that the musical band will perform in front of PM Modi. Previously, in September 2022, during PM Modi's earlier visit to Ambaji, Gujarat, the same musical band welcomed him at a public event when he laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore.

The then organised event was held to encourage young children. Before the public event, PM Modi had interacted with the young band members, and clicked photographs with them, while appreciating their performance after the event.

After the event was commemorated, PM Modi ensured that the band members were invited to the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31, 2022, to participate and showcase their talent on the historic day.

This musical band formed by the tribal children from Ambaji had once faced difficulties in getting their basic needs fulfilled and used to beg in front of the Ambaji temple. An NGO named Shree Shakti Seva Kendra worked on their skills and basic education over the years and the children are now grabbing the limelight by performing in the presence of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, in 2014, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that every year on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday, National Unity Day, or as we know it Rashtriya Ekta Diwas would be observed to honour his contribution to India's independence and unity. The day reminds people of his outstanding contributions to the country, and his tireless effort to keep India unified.

Image: Twitter/PIB_India