Police Arrest Man For Giving Death Threats To Social Media Influencer Uorfi Javed

Goregaon Police has arrested a man for giving rape and life threats through WhatsApp to television actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed. An FIR was lodged against him on Friday, under sections u/s 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation)of IPC as well as the IT Act.

The social media influencer took to Twitter, and said, "I’ve been receiving rape and death threats from this man every day from new numbers. Unfortunately, I am not in India so I can't file an official complaint and can't do anything but here is his photo to make everyone aware about this guy @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice"

Javed also shared a picture of the threatener and a screenshot of the filthy messages that she received on Whatsapp. Later, taking the case into consideration the Mumbai Police took action over her tweet and contacted famous influencer through the social media platform.



About Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed is a renowned social media influencer, model, and actress known for her bold personality and her strong presence on social media. She has a huge fanbase with about 4 million followers on Instagram as of now. Recently, she was featured in the famous reality show Splitsvilla, and last year, she also participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT.