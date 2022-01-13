Pongal 2022: Happy Pongal Images, GIFs, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, Pictures

Quick links:
Pongal is a multi-day celebration that is observed typically in the Tamil community. The three days of Pongal are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Maattu Pongal. With the rising COVID cases across India, here are some fun ways in which you can extend your best wishes to your friend and family online with the help of images, gifs and quotes.
#HappyLohri #HappyMakarSankranti #HappyPongal #HappyBihu #HappyUttarayan— Abhi_sheikh (@Abhi_Sheikh5064) January 13, 2022
Different names one nation #India pic.twitter.com/qkfLNI12Is
Advance Happy Pongal 2022#Pongal2022 pic.twitter.com/WqhK77GTTr— Jeevaskᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@jeevaskj) January 13, 2022
Wishing all those who celebrate a very #HappyLohri, Happy #MakarSankranti, Happy #Bihu & Happy #Pongal 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iQ1QKl3q2Y— Taehyung India⁷⁹ʰᵒᵗ¹⁰⁰🎄by V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) January 13, 2022
Happy Pongal To @rahulvaidya23 & @disha11parmar#RahulVaidya #RKVians pic.twitter.com/YSGi8Hiqsb— 𝐁. ♡ (@bini_slays) January 12, 2022
Pongal is a great Festival— Sunil Subhash Kamkar (@SubhashKamkar) January 13, 2022
May God sun bless you continues
and give your great harvest again and again
Happy Pongal pic.twitter.com/TeoAxIJyvT
Happy Thai Pongal!— Glamorgan Junior Public School (@Glamorganjrps) January 13, 2022
Wishing everyone a joyous and prosperous festival! The four day festival begins today with Bhoghi Pongal. #ThaiPongal #Pongal2022 @tdsb @LC3_TDSB pic.twitter.com/B5KbFWgCKp
@narendramodi_in— Thangarajan_MP (@mp_thangarajan) January 13, 2022
Wish you happy Pongal #BABU JI pic.twitter.com/97zlQCS7JH
Pongal marks happiness and cheer and brings with it all things good. May Pongal 2022 give you and your near ad dear ones the love and joy you deserve.
May Parvati bless you and your family on this auspicious day of Pongal. Wishing you and your loved ones a safe Pongal 2022.
May God bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you and all at home a very Happy and safe Pongal.
May the harvest festival give you and your family and fullness and joy of life.
May the sun brings heaps of joy and love into your home in Pongal, and may you and all at home receive the abundance you deserve.
May this harvest festival fill your life with joy, happiness and prosperity, and may you flourish in every aspect of your life.
May the harvest festival bring good fortune into your life and home. Happy Pongal 2022.
