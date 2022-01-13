Last Updated:

Pongal 2022: Happy Pongal Images, GIFs, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, Pictures

Pongal is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival celebrated in India. Pongal 2022 will begin on January 14 and will come to an end on January 17.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
pongal

Image: Shutterstock


Pongal is a multi-day celebration that is observed typically in the Tamil community. The three days of Pongal are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Maattu Pongal. With the rising COVID cases across India, here are some fun ways in which you can extend your best wishes to your friend and family online with the help of images, gifs and quotes.

Happy Pongal Images

Pongal Gifs

Pongal Pictures

Image: Twitter/@abs261 

Image: Twitter/@realpreityzinta

Pongal WhatsApp status

 Image: Twitter/@dypriyank

Image: Twitter/@palanisamy1965

Pongal Quotes

Pongal marks happiness and cheer and brings with it all things good. May Pongal 2022 give you and your near ad dear ones the love and joy you deserve.

READ | Pongal 2022: Dates, history, significance, celebrations and more about the festival

May Parvati bless you and your family on this auspicious day of Pongal. Wishing you and your loved ones a safe Pongal 2022.

READ | Is there a bank holiday on Makar Sankranti and Pongal? Check details here

May God bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you and all at home a very Happy and safe Pongal.

READ | President Kovind greets nation on Lohri, Bihu, Pongal, Makar Sankranti & Paush Parva

May the harvest festival give you and your family and fullness and joy of life.

May the sun brings heaps of joy and love into your home in Pongal, and may you and all at home receive the abundance you deserve.

May this harvest festival fill your life with joy, happiness and prosperity, and may you flourish in every aspect of your life.

May the harvest festival bring good fortune into your life and home. Happy Pongal 2022.

READ | Happy Pongal 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, Facebook & Whatsapp status

Image: Shutterstock

READ | Happy Pongal 2022: Happy Pongal wishes and greetings in Tamil to share with loved ones

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: pongal, festivals, india
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com