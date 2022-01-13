Pongal 2022: Happy Pongal Images, GIFs, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, Pictures

Pongal is a multi-day celebration that is observed typically in the Tamil community. The three days of Pongal are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Maattu Pongal. With the rising COVID cases across India, here are some fun ways in which you can extend your best wishes to your friend and family online with the help of images, gifs and quotes.

Happy Pongal Images

Pongal Gifs

Pongal is a great Festival

May God sun bless you continues

and give your great harvest again and again

Happy Pongal pic.twitter.com/TeoAxIJyvT — Sunil Subhash Kamkar (@SubhashKamkar) January 13, 2022

Happy Thai Pongal!



Wishing everyone a joyous and prosperous festival! The four day festival begins today with Bhoghi Pongal. #ThaiPongal #Pongal2022 @tdsb @LC3_TDSB pic.twitter.com/B5KbFWgCKp — Glamorgan Junior Public School (@Glamorganjrps) January 13, 2022

Pongal Pictures

Image: Twitter/@abs261

Image: Twitter/@realpreityzinta

Pongal WhatsApp status

Image: Twitter/@dypriyank

Image: Twitter/@palanisamy1965

Pongal Quotes

Pongal marks happiness and cheer and brings with it all things good. May Pongal 2022 give you and your near ad dear ones the love and joy you deserve.

May Parvati bless you and your family on this auspicious day of Pongal. Wishing you and your loved ones a safe Pongal 2022.

May God bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you and all at home a very Happy and safe Pongal.

May the harvest festival give you and your family and fullness and joy of life.

May the sun brings heaps of joy and love into your home in Pongal, and may you and all at home receive the abundance you deserve.

May this harvest festival fill your life with joy, happiness and prosperity, and may you flourish in every aspect of your life.

May the harvest festival bring good fortune into your life and home. Happy Pongal 2022.

Image: Shutterstock