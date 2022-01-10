Pongal is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival of South India, particularly in the Tamil community. It is dedicated to the Hindu Sun God, the Surya, and corresponds to Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival under many regional names celebrated throughout India. The three days of the Pongal festival are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Maattu Pongal. Some people celebrate the fourth day of Pongal as Kaanum Pongal.

Pongal is celebrated with great vigour in the Tamil community and people use earthen pots, sugarcane, leaves, rangoli made from rice flour to decorate their house during the festival. Here are different ways in which one can decorate pots for Pongal 2022.

Pongal Pot decoration ideas

Earthen pot has huge significance in many rituals in India. The pot with water inside, mango or betel leaves is symbolic to prosperity. These earthen pots are widely used for preparing traditional Pongal dishes and are also used for decoration. One can find several videos and tutorials online that can help you design and decorate pot this Pongal 2022. Here are some Pongal Pot decoration designs and ideas.

Pongal 2022 Dates and Days

Bhogi Pongal

The Pongal festival begins on the day called Bhogi Pongal, and it marks the last day of the Tamil month Marghazi. On this day people discard old belongings and celebrate new possessions. The people assemble and light a bonfire in order to burn the heaps of discards. Houses are cleaned, painted and decorated to give a festive look. Bhogi Pongal 2022 will be observed on January 14.

Surya Pongal

Surya Pongal is also called Suryan Pongal or Perum Pongal and is the second and main festive day, and is dedicated to the Hindu god Surya. It is the first day of the Tamil calendar month Tai, and coincides with Makara Sankranthi – a winter harvest festival celebrated throughout India. Surya Pongal 2022 will be celebrated on January 15.

Mattu Pongal

Mattu Pongal is celebrated the day after Surya Pongal. Mattu refers to "cow, bullock, cattle", and Tamil Hindus regard cattle as sources of wealth for providing dairy products, fertilizer, transportation and agricultural aid. On Mattu Pongal, cattle are decorated sometimes with flower garlands or painted horns, they are offered bananas, a special meal and worshipped. Mattu Pongal 2022 will be celebrated on January 16.

Kanum Pongal

Kanum Pongal, sometimes called the Kanu Pongal, the fourth day of the festival, marks the end of Pongal festivities for the year. Kanum Pongal 2022 will be celebrated on January 17.

