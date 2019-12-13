Poornima Indrajith Posts A Cute Throwback Pic With Husband Indrajith On Their Anniversary

One of Malayalam cinema's most endearing couples, Indrajith Sukumaran and Poornima Indrajith have been married ever since 2002. Yesterday, on December 12, 2019, the popular celebrity couple are celebrating their 17th anniversary. On this special and memorable occasion, Poornima Indrajith took to her social media to share a romantic and adorable throwback photo.

Poornima Indrajith shares a special photo with husband Indrajith Sukumaran on their 17th anniversary

On the occasion of her 17th anniversary, Poornima Indrajith took to her social media to share a special picture with her husband Indrajith Sukumaran. Poornima shared a picture of one of the best days of her life, the day when Indrajith proposed her and asked her hand for marriage. In the caption for the image, Poornima stated that Indrajith proposed to her on the day the photo was taken. She added that this was the first picture that they clicked together. She added that she was 21 while he was 20 and that she was an actor at that time but Indrajith was still a student.

She further stated that she could remember the day clearly and could still recall the love they felt for each other. Poornima Indrajith also congratulated her husband in the caption, saying that they did well together even after three years of courtship and 17 years of marriage. Below is the picture that Poornima Indrajith shared on her social media page:

Indrajith Sukumaran also posts on his social media on occasion of his anniversary

Poornima Indrajith was not the only one to take to social media on her anniversary. Even her husband, Indrajith Sukumaran, posted a picture on his page, where he wished his wife on their anniversary. Indrajith shared a cute picture of his wife giggling and in the caption, he stated that she was the one he always looked up to. Indrajith continues to gush over his wife's qualities in the caption and calls her his guiding light. Below is the post that Indrajith shared on the couple's anniversary:

