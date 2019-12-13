Best Of 2019 | Pop Culture Moments That Made Last Year A Roller Coaster Ride!

With social media photos of celebrities taking Instagram by storm to a mere egg-breaking the internet, the year 2019 has been a first of many. Many believe that this year witnessed some major breaks and makes in the popular culture. We take a look at some of the top pop culture moments in 2019.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE | 'Harassment Is Popular Culture', Says Tanushree Dutta In Interview To Arnab Goswami

World record Egg

Who will believe the fact that the most-liked photo on Instagram was an anonymous egg account with one picture of an egg? It surpassed popular beauty mogul Kylie Jenner to be the most-like image. The account made it to the Guinness book of records.

Also Read | Michigan High School's Pop Culture Student ID Photos Win Internet

Jordan-Kylie split

Best friends and business partners for ages, Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner split after years after Jordyn was allegedly in a physical relationship with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Jordyn moved out of Kylie Jenner’s guest house and now is on a solo career of her own. She also took a polygraph test to prove her innocence.

Also Read | Rick And Morty: The Pop Culture Reference In The Season 4 Trailer

Kanye West in Coachella

Kanye West brought his Sunday Church service to Coachella in the US. The unofficial pop-up service became the biggest attraction in the annual festival. It received more attention than some of the official line-ups.

Miley-Liam split

The Last Song couple ended their 10 year-long on-and-off relationship and less than a year of marriage on the accounts of personal differences. Reportedly, Miley Cyrus was caught in a cheating scandal and Liam Hemsworth had the worst partying habits. Miley and Liam’s break-up led to some ugly social media rifts.

Also Read | SAG Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', 'Bombshell,' 'Irishman,' Pick Up Four Nods

Jennifer Aniston crashes IG

Jennifer Aniston finally joined the social media platform, Instagram, and within hours of her joining the site, she received millions of followers. She posted her first pictures with her F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars and the picture broke more records. She was given the Guinness Record for the fastest account to receive a million followers in less than six hours.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.