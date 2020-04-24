Popular Odisha Comedian Ravi Kumar Sells Vegetables Amid Lockdown After Being Out Of Work

Popular comedian from Odisha — Ravi Kumar has resorted to selling vegetables amid lockdown to help 'feed his large family'. In a conversation with ANI, Ravi Kumar said that he first started an egg shop, but wasn't able to earn enough money from that.

Kumar has acted in more than 30 Odia films and the lockdown affected his comedy shows to get cancelled. His family of 11 members is currently being fed by mimicry artist Kumar who is traveling on his two-wheeler every day to sell vegetables.

In an interview with a leading daily, Kumar revealed that he was already shooting for an Odia movie when the lockdown was announced and he couldn't wait for the things to normalize to start earning. Revealing details of his family, Kumar said that he has two daughters of his own, 4 children of his late brother, sister-in-law, younger brother and elderly parents.

Kumar who used to paint walls and trucks didn't have the same opportunities anymore. "As there was no opportunity to do the same during the lockdown, I took to vending vegetables in Samantarapur area of Bhubaneswar," he told in an interview.

One More Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Odisha; Cases Rise To 90

A 40-year-old man from Odisha's Bhadrak district has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the state to 90, officials said on Friday. The man has a travel history to Kolkata, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, adding the contact tracing and other follow-up action is being undertaken.

With the fresh case, the number of COVID-19 patients in Bhadrak increased to 12, of whom 10 are active, officials said. Bhadrak District Collector Gyan Das said new containment zones have been notified in Arandua Gram Panchayat and Brahmaniagon Gram Panchayat.

Of the state's 90 COVID-19 cases, 56 are active as 33 persons have recovered from the disease. A 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar died due to the contagion on April 6.

In the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases in Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur, the state government has imposed a 60-hour complete shutdown in the three districts since 10 pm on Thursday. Together, the three places have have reported 30 COVID-19 cases in the last six days, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.

