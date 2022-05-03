Post Discharge From Military, Ex-AB6IX Member Lim Young Min Apologises For 2020 DUI Case

Almost a year and a half later, K-pop idol Lim Young Min issued another apology for the controversy that embroiled him in 2020. The hand-written letter of apology comes after the young singer completed his mandatory military enlistment on May 2, 2022. Following the controversy, the singer had to depart from his band AB6IX where he also served as the leader of the band.

AB6IX debuted in 2019 under Brand New Music and consists of members Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin and Lee Dae-hwi.

Former AB6IX member Lim Young Min issues letter of apology

Shared by Brand New Music via their official social media handle, Lim Young Min, in his letter, reflected on his life in the past year. Translated by Soompi, the letter began with, ''Hello, this is Lim Young Min. A year and a half went by neither slow nor fast, and I was discharged from the military on May 2, 2022,'' he continued, ''I’d like to thank those who waited for me and supported me so that I can endure well in the military. While serving in the military, I met good seniors, colleagues, juniors, executives, and people. It was a valuable time where I got a lot of help and was able to learn a lot,''

The young singer further talked about reflecting on his choices and the consequences of his action. He wrote, ''I spent a lot of time looking back on myself during my military service. I had many realizations while thinking about how I was flawed and how much damage and hurt my wrongdoings have caused,''

He apologised to the fans who were hurt by his actions and extended gratitude to those who waited for his return. Young Min ended the letter by writing, ''Once again, I sincerely apologize to the people who suffered and got hurt because of me. And I’m sorry and grateful to those who waited for me. From now on, I will carefully think before acting. I will work hard to become a better person day by day and greet you with a better side of me.''

Lim Young Min 2020 DUI controversy

The former leader of AB6IX was involved in a DUI incident where he was reportedly charged with driving under the influence. Following the incident, Brand New Music issued a statement explaining the situation. The statement read, ''Back in the early morning hours of May 31, Lim Young-min attended a personal gathering with acquaintances and drank alcohol; after which he set out to drive himself home. He was stopped by police and charged with a DUI, and his license has been revoked. Lim''.

Image: Twitter/@BbangbangMinmin