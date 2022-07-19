'Powerpuff Girls' & 'Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends' Reboots In Works; Netizens React

The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends are all set to make another comeback in new reboots, as announced by Warner Bros. Discovery. The new versions of the two popular Cartoon Network shows are currently in the works at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

American animator Craig McCracken, known for creating the Cartoon Network's popular animated characters is also associated with the two projects.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros, said in a statement, "The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up." Sam further added, "Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio."

Netizens react as reboots for Powerpuff Girls & Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends underway

The news of the comeback of Powerpuff Girls & Foster's Home took the internet by storm with several fans giving multiple reactions on the same. A netizen tweeted, "The Powerpuff Girls waiting to beat Mojojojo’s a*s," another one wrote, ">New Powerpuff Girls reboot announced >Craig McCracken is actually going to be involved," and check the other reactions as well:

The Powerpuff Girls waiting to beat Mojojojo's ass

>New Powerpuff Girls reboot announced



>New Powerpuff Girls reboot announced

>Craig McCracken is actually going to be involved

“The Powerpuff Girls is getting another Reboot”

OH COME ON!



“…done by the original creator.”

"The Powerpuff Girls is getting another Reboot"

OH COME ON!

"…done by the original creator."

FUCK YEAH!

Let's hope the intro for the new Powerpuff Girls series is back to its classic self.

A Twitter user, who claimed to be a Powerpuff girls fan mentioned, "God I'm so excited with the news that the original Powerpuff girls will be back with their original creator, you don't know how much love I have for this series, I'm so excited!!"

So, they're making reboots for The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends and the original creator is doing them. Okay, this could work.

Sharing his excitement, Craig McCracken, who is working on the projects, tweeted,

"So excited to partner with an incredible studio to develop new characters & stories for two of my favourite creations!"

The Powerpuff Girls centres on Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers. The show's reboot will be the second animated redo of McCracken’s 1998-2005 original series as the first ran from 2016-19 on Cartoon Network. On the other hand, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends is set in a world in which imaginary friends coexist with humans, it centres on a boy named Mac who is pressured by his mother to abandon his imaginary friend Bloo.

