Prakash Javadekar Marks Birth Centenary Of Filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Pens Heartfelt Note

In a homage to Satyajit Ray, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday penned a heartfelt note to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker.

Satyajit Ray (May 2, 1921-April 23, 1992) was a renowned filmmaker, writer, illustrator, graphic designer, and music composer. "The contribution of the legendary filmmaker Shri #SatyajitRay to the world of cinema is invaluable. He has inspired generations of filmmakers, both in India and abroad. The country is proud to honour the master with year-long centenary celebrations starting today," Javadekar wrote.

"Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of Shri #SatyajitRay, the man who brought the Indian cinema to world recognition. His contribution to the cinema world is invaluable. He was not only a great filmmaker but also an eminent author and a calligrapher," he further added in the following tweet.

Ray was also a prolific writer, making the famous sleuth Feluda and scientist Professor Shonku, a popular part of Bengali Literature. The government of India honoured him with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, in 1992. In homage to the legendary filmmaker, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will organise year-long birth centenary celebrations across India and abroad.

(with PTI inputs)