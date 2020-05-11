Prasoon Joshi Pens Words For Essential Service Providers, Hails Them As Real Heroes; Watch

Popular lyricist and Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi has voiced beautiful words penned by him as a tribute to the efforts of the essential services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis in our country. He also shared a video exclusively with Republic TV which carries his message of gratitude for the relentless efforts of the health care workers and law enforcement authorities who have been risking their own lives to save people from the deadly coronavirus.

Prasoon Joshi recites the heartwarming lines penned by him as the video shows clips of the doctors, the police, the sanitation workers to resonate with thoughtful words spoken by him. The poem starts with the words, "Aaj bahut zaruri hai ek ehsaas, sochna unke baare mein, jinki badaulat ab tak hai saans". The video is made for the 'Tiraskar Nahin Tilak Karo' campaign by the Ministry of Health, Government of India.

The CBFC boss has been actively supporting the government's initiatives to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. He has actively voiced his appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'janta curfew' initiative and the lighting of the lamps to eradicate the darkness that is COVID-19.

In fact, Prasoon Joshi also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the people to fight Coronavirus through light. Taking to Twitter, he had said, "We have to stand united as light and fight the darkness of Coronavirus." He further shared and dedicated a poem which he wrote on fighting the darkness.

