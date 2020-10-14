What Happened To Prateek Khatri? Everything You Need To Know About The Social Media Star

Prateek Khatri passed away in a fatal car accident on the night of October 6, according to Newsd. The social media influencer was famous for his videos on a popular platform which garnered him tremendous views and fame. Fans and fellow social media influencers offered their condolences to the family and close friends of Prateek Khatri.

Prateek Khatri passes away in a car accident, fans mourn his demise

Prateek Khatri had been a huge sensation on a popular social media platform. He soon also starting witnessing fame on other social media platforms through his work. The media personality went on to garner close to 43 thousand followers on Instagram alone. His fame grew rapidly through the several videos that he posted on various social media platforms. He earned himself a huge fan following and thus his death came as a huge blow to his followers and fans.

Several social media stars, who were part of his group, paid their respects to Prateek Khatri. They mentioned how heartbroken they were by the news and spoke of the good deeds the man had done. Famous social media stars like Bhavika Motwani and Aashika Bhatia paid their respects to the departed soul. Aashika Bhatia especially mentioned in her post that she found it really hard to believe that Prateek Khatri left this world. Aamir Siddique too wrote a heartfelt post for Prateek Khatri. The star uploaded his condolences on Instagram stories and mentioned how disturbed he is by the death of Prateek.

How did Prateek Khatri die?

It was reported by the portal that Prateek Khatri died due to a fatal car accident. He breathed his last on October 6, Tuesday night. Thus Aamir Siddique in his condolence post specially mentioned the driving safety norms one must follow. He also advised the younger generation to keep themselves safe while driving and avoid rash decisions. Fans of Prateek Khatri were shaken by the death of their favourite star and wrote several condolence messages in the comments section of his last post. People have been paying their respects to him since his demise on his social media handles.

