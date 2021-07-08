'Pride And Prejudice' Themed Reality Dating Series In The Works, Read All Details

The audience can now find their beloved Mr Darcy on a 'Pride and Prejudice'-themed reality dating show. Jane Austen's timeless novel Pride and Prejudice has inspired Peacock to order a reality dating series based on it, according to Variety. The series, titled Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, is an original format that will see a 'heroine' looking for her 'duke'.

The premiere date of the Pride and Prejudice themed dating show is yet to be released.

Peacock's dating series- the suitors, heroines, lavish locations and a lot more

The dating series will transport its contestants back to the era of Jane Austen, and more recently Bridgerton, in a courtship contest that is a really conventional practice when it comes to matters of the heart. Set in England, the fans will follow a special "heroine looking for her duke" during a lavish Austenian social experiment. The series would seem like a Bridgerton-Bachelorette crossover that many fans might have envisioned to happen.

A group of eligible hopeful suitors will be transported to regency-style England where they will have to win the heart of the heroine and her court. The heroine and suitors, housed in a castle in the countryside, will experience the 'out of a dream' world. The time-travelling quest for love will be filled With carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate.

Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance is set to be one of the few unscripted reality shows on Peacock at present. The series is developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV. Anthony Dominici serves as executive producer with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America along with Susy Price for Shine TV

The streaming site Peacock currently airs the 'Vanderpump Dogs', which traces Lisa Vanderpump and her day-to-day operations in her dog foundation. Apart from this, the streamer also has a number of reality competition shows in the works, one of them being Top Chef Family Style in which the audiences see a pairing of young chefs with adult family members. A competition series is also being worked on by Peacock. The series would be based on the classic arcade game Frogger.

Jane Austen's Pride And Prejudice- A romantic novel of manners

Pride and Prejudice is an 1813 romantic novel of manners written by Jane Austen. The dynamic protagonist of the book, Elizabeth Bennet is shown to develop her character throughout the book as she learns about the repercussions of hasty judgments and comes to appreciate the difference between superficial goodness and actual goodness. Based in the Regency Era in England, it showcases an honest depiction of manners, education, marriage, and money during that time.

The book has been celebrated as an all-time favourite by audiences and critics alike. The novel, which has sold over 20 million copies, has been recreated into dramatic adaptations, reprints, unofficial sequels, films, and TV versions that have portrayed the memorable characters and themes of the novel. Its most famous adaptation has been the 2005 film Pride & Prejudice directed by Joe Wright.

