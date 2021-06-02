Pride Month 2021: Elio, Oliver, Chiron And Other Inspirational LGBTQ Film Characters

Pride Month or Gay Pride is an annual celebration of the LGBTQ community. Accordingly, this June marks Pride Month 2021 in many places across the globe. Countless people of the community have found immense inspiration regarding their sexuality through various LQBTQ characters in films over the years. Thus, with the commencement of this iconic LGBTQ Month 2021, here’s a brief look at a few such characters from LGBTQ movies.

1. Elio Perlman and Oliver - Call Me By Your Name

A coming-of-age 2017 film, Call Me By Your Name is a romantic drama. Lead character Elio, essayed by Timothée Chalamet, finds himself drawn to a 24-year-old Oliver, his father’s research assistant, one summer. A 17-year old Elio ends up having a brief romantic relationship with him. Set in the 1980s, the film showcases Elio’s understanding of his sexuality through the encounter and ends with his developments from it.

2. Johnny and Alec - God's Own Country

Starring Josh O’Connor as Johnny Saxby and Alec Secăreanu as Gheorghe Ionescu, in lead roles, is God’s Own Country. The 2017 English film revolves around Johnny’s sexual encounter with a migrant Romanian worker, Alec. God’s Own Country highlights the romantic connection of two diverse individuals and how they reconnect after undergoing conflict.

3. Chiron – Moonlight

The 2016 film, Moonlight is another coming-of-age drama. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film follows the journey of Chiron’s life from childhood to adulthood. As Chiron simultaneously deals with his sexuality and identity throughout the years, he faces bullying for being a gay black boy.

4. Elton John - Rocketman

Rocketman is a 2019 biographical film on the queer musician Elton John. Actor Taron Egerton essays the inspirational Elton in the film. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, Rocketman highlights the journey of his musical success while touching upon how he came out of the closet and what followed it.

5. Carol and Therese – Carol

A romantic drama, Carol is a 2015 period film. It revolves around a romantic relationship that develops between a younger and an aspiring female photographer Therese and an older woman named Carol. Set in the 1950s, the film stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Amongst many notable accolades, Carol was ranked as the best LGBT film of all time by the British Film Institute.

Promo Image: Call Me By Your Name Instagram and Moonlight Instagram

