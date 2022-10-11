Prince Harry Gives Update On Lilibet And Archie In An Emotional Video Call; 'Lili Is...'

Prince Harry shared an update about his children, son Archie (3) and daughter Lilibet (1), over a video call with WellChild Award winners. The Duke of Sussex and Markle were unable to attend the event of the UK charity, which works to support seriously ill children, due to the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

Addressing the winners virtually, Prince Harry spoke to 4-year-old Henry Waine and told the little one they share the same first name. "My name is Henry. Well, everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why," the Prince, whose given name is Henry Charles Albert David, mentioned during the call. He further spoke about Archie and Lilibet, revealing what the two are up to these days.

Prince Harry gives an update on kids Lilibet and Archie

According to People, Prince Harry also apologised to Henry about not being able to attend the ceremony in person last month, to which the little one said, "It was alright." The Duke then compared Henry's voice to that of his own son as he mentioned, "You sound just like my son Archie, with that little squeaky voice. I love it."

This was followed by the little one asking the Prince about what his kids were up to. "They're doing great! Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great," the 38-year-old responded.

Harry also interacted with Isabelle Delaney, who was given the Inspirational Young Person Award for ages 12 to 14. The Prince seemed to be pleased to meet Delaney's Labradoodle, Hope, who's getting trained to become the teenager's 'assistance dog'.

This led to Harry opening up about his and Markle's three emotional support dogs - Pula, Guy and Mia. "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now," Harry said.

He continued, "And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us, every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs 100 per cent — when they're behaving."

Harry and Meghan were to attend three charity events in the UK, one of which was the WellChild Awards. However, Harry's grandmother The Queen passed away on the very same day, September 8.

(Image: Instagram/Alexi Lubomirski)