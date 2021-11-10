Prince Harry Not Pleased With 'Megxit' Term, Calls It A Misogynistic Word Coined By Troll

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal privileges has been one of the controversial and most talked-about world events in the past couple of years. The term 'Megxit' was coined by some to describe withdrawal and gradually became a commonly-used word.

However, Prince Harry is not pleased with the word. He called Megxit a 'misogynistic' term. He added that the term was coined by a troll.

Prince Harry calls 'Megxit' a 'misogynistic' term

Prince Harry was in conversation at a conference titled 'Internet Lie Machine' for Wired magazine's RE: WIRED virtual interaction in New York. He started by calling misinformation a 'global humanitarian crisis'.

He then gave an example of some of his own experiences and then said that people might or might know, but the term 'Megxit' was or is a 'misogynistic term.' He added that it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, after which it became increasingly used across mainstream media.

Prince Harry added that he too was a victim of media and misinformation over the years, but he could now see people, not just in America, but across the world. going through it. He added that the incentives of the media did not necessarily align with incentives of truth. He stated that misinformation was 'terrifying' and that no one was safe from it.

He even went to mention it in the context of his mother Princess Diana's death and that he was intent on it not being repeated in the case of the mother of his children, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry also stated that more than 70 per cent of the hate speech directed at Meghan Markle was 'driven by fewer than 50 accounts'. He said that the 'most disturbing part' was British journalists interacting with them and 'amplifying the lies' and 'regurgitate these lies as truth.'

It was in January 2020, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to quit as senior members of the royal family. The term 'Megxit' was drawn from 'Brexit', the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, which was being talked about at the same time, and was also finalised in January 2020.