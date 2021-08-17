Prince Harry Urges Military Veterans To Support From One Another Amid Afghanistan Crisis

Amidst the crisis in Afghanistan, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry released a statement addressing the Military veterans. As the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Prince Harry in a joint statement with Dominic Reid, the CEO of Harry's Invictus Games, encouraged military veterans to seek support from one another as the situation continues to unfold.

Prince Harry issues statement as Taliban takes over Afghanistan

On behalf of the @weareinvictus community on the unfolding events in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/djvQnWxekP — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) August 16, 2021

Prince Harry was deployed to Afghanistan twice during his 10-year service in the British Army. Prince Harry's statement was shared on his foundation, Invictus Games Foundation's Twitter Handle. The joint statement read-

"What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community. Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan. We encourage everybody across the Invictus network-and the wider military community-to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."

Meanwhile, Britain's Defence Minister Ben Wallace, on Monday said that British and NATO forces will not be returning to fight the terror group. In a statement given to Sky News, Wallace said, "I acknowledge that the Taliban are in control of the country. I mean, you don't have to be a political scientist to spot that's where we're at."

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

The situation in Afganistan escalated as the Government of Afghanistan surrendered to the Taliban. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban took over after infiltrating the borders of the country's capital Kabul. Terrifying visuals from war-torn Afghanistan have emerged on the web as civilians flock to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the city amidst the chaos.

In a disturbing video, two civilians were seen falling from flight mid-air as they held onto the tiers of the plane to escape the country. Taliban had briefly taken over Afghanistan in 1996 up to 2001 and enforced a strict interpretation of Sharia, or Islamic law.

During their rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban and their allies committed massacres against Afghan civilians, denied UN food supplies to 160,000 starving civilians, and conducted a policy of scorched earth, burning vast areas of fertile land and destroying tens of thousands of homes.

