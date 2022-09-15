Prince Harry's Much-anticipated Memoir Release Delayed As A Mark Of Respect For Queen?

As the entire world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, and with thousands paying their tribute, it is believed that Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir release has been postponed. In order to pay their respect to the Queen, Page Six has learned that Prince Harry's memoir release has been pushed ahead.

Insiders had already said that the hotly anticipated book was set to be held back until early 2023 as Harry worked out precisely which “truth bombs” he wanted to drop. Page Six quoted one of the sources close to the development that said that the big question is: “Is Harry taking out anything potentially bad he wrote about [William, Charles, and Camilla] now? Who knows what will change.”

Prince Harry's memoir release postponed?

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir has been the topic of discussion ever since the details about the same were shared online. It is reportedly believed that through the book, Prince Harry plans to detail his life in the public eye as a member of the royal family in it. Initially slated for a November release, however, owing to the Queen's death, the release might witness postponement.

Further, the source told the International media outlet that no matter what, Prince Harry "would never write anything bad about the Queen. He always has had the utmost love and respect for her." Another source also informed Page Six that Harry could address his feelings about the Queen's passing amid the time that he receives with the book's publishing postponement.

"You only have to look at the royal family to see how emotional they are. This is a matter of respect for Her Majesty — as Prince Harry’s grandmother and as his Queen," the source added. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth's coffin recently arrived at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace and a service was held for the Queen by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Prince Harry along with other members of the royal family attended the service where he got emotional and was spotted wiping his tears while paying his tribute to his late grandmother. Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch, passed away on September 8. Addressing her death, the Duke of Sussex released an emotional statement as he wrote, "We are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. Thank you for your sound advice."

IMAGE: Instagram/sussexroyal