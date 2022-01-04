'Princess Hours' Fame Song Ji Hyo's Agency To Take Legal Action Against 'malicious Posts'

Touted as one of the biggest actors in South Korea, Song Ji Hyo's company has decided to proceed with legal actions against perpetrators of hateful and malicious posts online targeting the actor's image. The agency issued a statement where they revealed that the actor has been subjected to rumours, malicious comments and insults on social media which has been getting 'worse day by day'. On the work front, the 40-year-old actor is loved by fans for her regular appearance in the reality show Running Man.

Song Ji Hyo's agency to take legal actions against online hate

As per a report from Soompi, Princess Hours fame Song Ji Hyo’s agency Creative Group ING issued a statement to announce that they would be proceeding with legal actions against the perpetrators and also thanked the fans for their support and help in identifying the same. The statement read,

''We first want to express gratitude to the numerous fans who always support our agency’s actress Song Ji Hyo, and we are informing you of our response to the infringement of rights against the agency’s actress. Malicious rumors based on false information, malicious posts and comments, and posts of defamation and insults against actress Song Ji Hyo on online communities, social media, and portal sites have been getting worse day by day.''

They continued, ''Publishing posts that qualify as insults and defamation to her character that is based on groundless information or information that hasn’t been confirmed is clearly illegal, and it is subject to strong legal action. With malicious posts and baseless rumours continuously being published in the past, the company has been aware of the illegal activities due to self-monitoring and reports from the fans. ''

Although, the company tried to overlook such comments on the grounds of 'freedom of speech', they have decided to no longer show leniency to such malicious comments tarnishing the actor's image. They added, ''The company intends to strengthen protections for the agency’s actress, and we plan on carrying out strong legal responses against malicious actions. We emphasize clearly that there will be no leniency or settlement in this process. Along with continuous self-monitoring, reports from the fans will also be important''.

(Image: Instagram/@i_m_bon_)