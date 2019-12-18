Priyadarshan's Daughter Kalyani Opens Up About Her Parents' Divorce

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan is about to make her Tamil debut in the upcoming Tamil film, Hero, where she will star alongside popular actor Sivakarthikeyan. Kalyani previously made her debut in the south Indian industry in the Telugu film, Hello. The actor also happens to be the daughter of the popular and acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan. Kalyani's Tamil debut film is soon going to feature in theatres across India on December 20, 2019. On occasion of Hero's upcoming release, Kalyani Priyadarshan spoke in an interview with a news organisation recently, opening up about the divorce of her parents.

Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani talks about her parents' divorce

During the interview, Kalyani spoke up about the separation of her parents Lissy and Priyadarshan. She talked about how the divorce has not effected her negatively in any way and has just strengthened the bond between her and her parents. She said that divorce always took its toll on the family. However, she applauded her parents for never bringing the tension home. She added that no matter what her parents were feeling emotional, they never took out their negative emotions at home.

Kalyani stated that the divorce was obviously a shock to her. However, now they were all back to normal and were the happiest they could be. She said that they were at peace and also added that she felt like her relationship with her parents was much stronger after the ordeal. According to Kalyani, that was the most important thing for her.

Lissy and Priyadarshan separated back in 2016. The news of their divorce was a massive ordeal in south India. Many fans were absolutely shocked to find out that Priyadarshan was ending his 24-year-old marriage with wife Lissy. Later in an interview, Priyadarshan had revealed that it was their ego that ended their marriage.

Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani is not only making her Tamil debut but is also working on her first-ever Malayalam film appearance. The upcoming Malayalam film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, is all set to release on March 19, 2020, and will star Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu and Keerthi Suresh in leading roles. It is also directed by Kalyani's father Priyadarshan and she will be making a special guest appearance in the movie.

