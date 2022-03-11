It was a pride moment for India after the Indian documentary Writing With Fire won an Oscar nomination. Writing with Fire is a 2021 Indian documentary film directed by filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas. While the entire country lauded the makers for making it through the Academy Awards, the team won a recent appreciation from Global sensation Priyanka Chopra.

The White Tiger actor took to her Instagram stories and shared the poster of the documentary while hailing the storyline and congratulating the entire team for the Oscar nominations. The film is about the journalists running the Dalit women-led newspaper Khabar Lahariya.

Priyanka Chopra praises Writing With Fire documentary

Writing with Fire is the first Indian feature documentary to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Recently, the documentary won appreciation from Priyanka and she was completely taken aback by the storyline. "Loved this movie! Way to go team @writingwithfire.film’ with a clapping emoji. She further wrote, ‘Congratulations on a much deserved Oscar nomination! @kl_meera @suneetaprajapati7 @rintuthomas @mentalsyrup," she wrote alongside the poster.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker Rintu Thomas has talked about the journey of making the documentary. She has also called it 'unbelievable' that the documentary film has made 'history'. She said that the plot of the film centres around Dalit women journalists and it is amazing that it has 'found such a huge resonance'. She called it a 'huge moment for Indian films and cinema'.



More on Writing with Fire

Meanwhile, Writing with Fire had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, winning two awards: The Audience Award and a Special Jury Award: Impact for Change in the World Cinema Documentary category. Not only this, but the documentary also won 28 international awards and critical acclaim from the press. Jason Reizaian also praised the documentary at The Washington Post. He termed the film as "The most inspiring journalism movie - maybe ever".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has a list of films in her kitty including Text For You. In the Hollywood film, she will be seen alongside Celine Dione and Sam Heughan. Apart from this, she also has a budding comedy with filmmaker Mindy Kaling and Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She will also be seen in Citadel.

Image: PTI/Twitter/Ritikagrahari99