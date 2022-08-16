Priyanka Chopra Sends 'love' To Joe Jonas On Birthday; Sophie Turner Shares Heartfelt Post

Actor Priyanka Chopra shares a very special bond with the Jonas brothers. From wishing them on special occasions to giving them shoutouts on their upcoming projects, The Matrix Resurrections star leaves no stones unturned in making Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas feel special.

As Priyanka's brother-in-law Joe Jonas turned a year older on Monday, the actor headed to her social media handle and sent birthday love to the singer. The This Is Me singer's wife Sophie Turner also shared a heartfelt post wishing her beloved husband.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Joe Jonas on birthday

Joe Jonas ringed into his 33rd birthday on Monday. To mark the occasion, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of him. In the photo, Joe is seen donning a white vest that he paired with a pearl neckpiece and shades. Sharing the photo, the Bajirao Mastani actor penned a heartwarming note. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @joejonas. Lots of Love."

Take a look:

Sophie Turner also took to her Instagram stories and shared a loved-up picture of the two. In the photo, Sophie is seen sitting on her husband's lap while getting mushy with the latter. "Happy birthday my love," Turner, wrote on her Instagram story along with the snapshot.

Take a look:

More about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

For the unversed, the couple had tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 prior to a lavish wedding celebration attended by family and friends in France the following month. Post their wedding, the duo welcomed their first child, daughter Willa in 2020.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's baby's arrival news was confirmed by PEOPLE, the reps told the portal, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl."The actor had earlier confirmed the news about her pregnancy in an interview with Elle UK published in early May. "It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner said while opening up about her pregnancy." The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever," Sophie had added.

Image: AP