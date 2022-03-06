Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra To Masoom Minawala: Indian Female Artists Who've Earned Global Recognition

From actor Priyanka Chopra to fashion content creator Masoom Minawala, here are Indian female celebrities who achieved global recognition.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Masoom Minawala
1/6
Image: Instagram/@masoomminawala

Fashion blogger and Entrepreneur, Masoom Minawala made history by becoming the first-ever Indian influencer to walk the runway as a showstopper at Milan Fashion Week.

Sushmita Sen
2/6
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

One of the most sought-after actors of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone gained global recognition after working with Vin Diesel in the film 'XXX: The Return of Xander Cage'.

Priyanka Chopra
3/6
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Emerging as one of the most successful Bollywood actors overseas, Priyanka Chopra continues to shine in Hollywood with her endeavours in films as well as series. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
4/6
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

After winning the title of Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not only become a prominent figure in Bollywood but also established herself in Hollywood with film like 'Bride and Prejudice'.

Mallika Sherawat
5/6
Image: Instagram/@mallikasherawat

Known for her bold persona, Mallika Sherawat made a name for herself in Hollywood with films like 'Hisss' and 'Politics of Love'.

tabu
6/6
Image: Instagram/@tabutiful

Known for changing the face of female characters in Bollywood, Tabu gained fame overseas in films like  'Life of Pi' and 'The Namesake'.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: priyanka chopra, masoom minawala, sushmita sen
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Kamal Haasan's fashion line 'KH House of Khaddar' makes debut at the Paris Fashion Week

Kamal Haasan's fashion line 'KH House of Khaddar' makes debut at the Paris Fashion Week
SAG Awards 2022: Lady Gaga to HoYeon Jung, best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

SAG Awards 2022: Lady Gaga to HoYeon Jung, best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com