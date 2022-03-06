Priyanka Chopra To Masoom Minawala: Indian Female Artists Who've Earned Global Recognition

Last Updated: 6th March, 2022 23:14 IST

Known for changing the face of female characters in Bollywood, Tabu gained fame overseas in films like 'Life of Pi' and 'The Namesake'.

Known for her bold persona, Mallika Sherawat made a name for herself in Hollywood with films like 'Hisss' and 'Politics of Love'.

After winning the title of Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not only become a prominent figure in Bollywood but also established herself in Hollywood with film like 'Bride and Prejudice'.

Emerging as one of the most successful Bollywood actors overseas, Priyanka Chopra continues to shine in Hollywood with her endeavours in films as well as series.

One of the most sought-after actors of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone gained global recognition after working with Vin Diesel in the film 'XXX: The Return of Xander Cage'.

Fashion blogger and Entrepreneur, Masoom Minawala made history by becoming the first-ever Indian influencer to walk the runway as a showstopper at Milan Fashion Week.

